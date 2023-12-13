TikToker goes viral with ‘genius’ hack for cleaning white sneakers

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing a ‘genius’ and ‘creative’ simple hack for cleaning dirty white sneakers.

Grace Martin (grace.e.martinn) took to TikTok to reveal the game-changing method she uses to wash her stained New Balances shoes.

In the clip, she took her dirty kicks to the car wash for a deep cleaning session. “Just two girls pressure-washing their New Balances at the car wash,” read the text overlay.

The video shows the content creator and her friend taking several stained white sneakers out of a basket, before lining up them up against the wall of a car wash bay. They then used a sprayer to tackle the layer of mud and dirt covering their sneakers.

Within a few minutes, Grace and her pal’s shoes looked fresh and brand new again. “Work smarter not harder,” she captioned the 21-second clip, which has since gone viral with 1 million views.

TikTok users in the comments had mixed reactions to the hack, with some applauding the girls for their ingenuity. “Okay I need to know which one of you did came up with it and I need her to be my friend cuz this is genius,” one person wrote.

“This makes sense. Imma hang mine on the carmMat holder and fire away!!!!” another said. “Good idea actually,” someone else commented.

Others were a little worried about the safety of the method. “For people watching: don’t do it on your foot if you’re using a stronger pressure washer, it can slice it,” one user shared.

“Doing it ON UR FOOT is making my stomach churn u can slice a toe off,” another said. “I wouldn’t put my foot in the shoe if that thing is on,” a third wrote, to which Grace replied, “It’s really not that strong.”

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.