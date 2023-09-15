Study finds majority of women find it a “turn off” if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan has revealed a new reveal of his almost complete podcast studio.

A new study has found that more than half of women find it a “turn off” if a man listens to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The Joe Rogan Experience is the most popular podcast in the world, with a huge audience and even a reported $100 million-plus deal for Rogan when he signed to Spotify exclusively.

He’s had all manner of people on his podcast, from different backgrounds and areas of expertise, bringing in some of the biggest celebrities, politicians, scientists and more to chat at length about their careers, lives, and beliefs.

That said, as with any entertainer, Rogan isn’t to everybody’s tastes — and apparently a majority of women aren’t his biggest fan.

Study finds women “turned off” by Joe Rogan podcast

Change Research conducted a study of over 1000 18-34 year olds, looking to learn about their political leanings, belief systems, dating preferences and more.

They found that 55% of women actually deem it to be a “red flag” if a partner listens to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Change Research A majority of women find it a red flag if partners listen to Joe Rogan.

In contrast, only 35% of men said the same about women listening to Rogan’s work.

Elsewhere in the study, it was found that 9% of women consider it a red flag if a partner has no social media, 53% are unimpressed by partners who refuse to see the Barbie movie, and a whopping 66% deem it a red flag if a partner has no hobbies.

Men in the study found the biggest red flag to be a partner with 64%, with 41% being turned off by a partner who is into Astrology.

Needless to say, Joe Rogan won’t be too worried about the results of this study, as the views and money continue to roll in.