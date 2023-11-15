Starbucks finally drops date for Free Red Cup Day 

Starbucks have announced the long-awaited release date for their Red Cup Day, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

Starbucks is a marker for the changing seasons for many. The Pumpkin Spiced Latte is a signifier of the spooky seasons’ arrival, while Red Cup Day means Christmas is closing in.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the date of Red Cup Day, and the brand has finally announced the date of its arrival.

This year, the iconic Starbucks logo will feature at the centre of the container, which will be all-red. Christmas themed ‘baubles’ adorn the surface, and the lid will be a stark white.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans can grab their free plastic, holiday-themed cup on November 16.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to grab your free Red Cup

Participating in Red Cup Day celebrations couldn’t be easier. All fans need to do is order any drink from the Starbucks menu on November 16.

The beverage doesn’t have to be from their seasonal menu, any will do. Customers can also pick up this cup via delivery.

Bear in mind that these cups are incredibly popular among fans, and therefore sell out very quickly; so we’d recommend you get there as early as possible to secure your prize. Also, note that this offer is for US customers only.

Article continues after ad