Shroud explains the biggest issue with NFTs in games

Twitch star Mike ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek believes NFTs in video games could actually work, it’s just that nobody has gone about it the right way as it stands.

Over the last few months, the rise of NFTs – non-fungible tokens – has caused a pretty big split across the internet, especially as they’ve started to make ground in the gaming world.

A handful of developers, including Ubisoft and Square Enix, have come under fire for wanting to quickly implement the expensive digital pieces of art into their games in some form or another.

While some gamers have repeatedly spoken out about their dislike of NFTs, there are some that are open to the idea of them being introduced. That seemingly includes Shroud, who believes that the mix between blockchain technology and games hasn’t been done right just yet.

The former Counter-Strike star was streaming some Lost Ark on March 20 when viewers made comparisons between NFTs and the ever-popular Twitch drops, seeing as they could work in similar ways.

This discussion quickly caught Shroud’s eye. “Y’all love Twitch drops but hate bringing NFTs into gaming? I think it’s just how NFTs are brought into gaming, that’s all,” the streaming giant started.

“They’re not really thought out. If you really care to make that a part of the space, you have to give it some thought. A lot of the ways it’s done now, there’s not much thought. It’s just like, hey yeah, this will be a great idea. Just copy all this sh*t.”

As Shroud noted, there are some studios that appear to be rushing into implementing NFTs just as a way to capitalize on the hype. Though, there are others like Take-Two and Nintendo that are taking a wait-and-see approach to things.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not they will ultimately be successful, but as Shroud notes, a lot hinges on the delivery.