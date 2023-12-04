Shake Shack customer left baffled by lettuce wrap: “Did they think a rabbit came in?”

A Shake Shack customer has split the internet after revealing her bun-less wrap arrived looking like “a whole head of lettuce.”

A new health trend has seen people swap out the bread in their burgers, wraps, and sandwiches for a healthier alternative — lettuce.

Ditching the carbs is a handy trick for those looking to lose weight and drop calories, however, it appears some restaurants are still figuring out exactly how to proportion lettuce wraps.

Caitlin Farrand, who goes by ‘catchingupwithcaitlin’ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share how much lettuce was included in her wrap after ordering from Shake Shack.

“You order a ‘lettuce wrap’ instead of a bun at Shake Shack and they give you this,” Caitlin said in a voiceover of the TikTok, seen holding up what appeared to be just a regular head of lettuce.

“Did they think a rabbit came in and placed this order?” she continued. “Shake Shack [please] explain.”

Nonetheless, Caitlin revealed there was in fact a veggie patty hidden within the mass of lettuce. “It’s in there somewhere,” she told a commenter, admitting the wrap was “actually really good”.

Viewers jumped to Caitlin’s comments to share their own experiences at Shake Shack, with many revealing they too had found themselves bombarded with lettuce.

“Just ordered a burger wrapped with lettuce from Shake Shack the other day it felt like eating a bible,” one person wrote. Another said, “This JUST happened to me [oh my God] I felt like a freak.”

Though some came to the fast food chain’s defense, claiming the more lettuce the better;

“Okay, I’m gonna say it I love [it] when they do mine like this!”

