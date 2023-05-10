OnlyFans bans model after she admitted to filming video with minor

OnlyFans model Michelle Comi has been banned from the platform after she admitted to filming a video with a fan who was actually underage.

Italian model Michelle Comi had her OnlyFans account deleted after she took things a bit too far it seems in her pursuit of viral content.

Back in April, it was reported that Comi picked out a fan to make a video with her and once she had finished filming, found out that he wasn’t 18 as she had believed, because he “skipped his birth year.”

“I’m looking for a partner again now. The boy got smart, but I hope he at least enjoyed himself,” she said, leading to much backlash.

Although she never released the video and instead moved on to creating content in a grocery store, it seems like OnlyFans wasn’t too happy with her and banned Comi from the platform.

A few days after Dexerto published the story about her controversial content, Comi posted to Telegram complaining that she had been banned.

“I was banned from OnlyFans,” she said. “Listen carefully! I have opened a new platform, if you want to support me.”

At the moment, Comi’s website includes links to her Telegram, TikTok and Fansly – a site that OF stars often transition to if they are banned.

In a statement to Dexero, OnlyFans said: “We don’t comment on individual accounts. However, our terms of service are clear and we do take action if people breach them.”

Telegram Michelle Comi says she was banned on OnlyFans.

The platform’s Terms of Service states that creators must not “use OnlyFans in any way which may exploit, harm, or attempt to exploit or harm any individual under 18 years old, for example by exposing them to inappropriate Content.”

It should be noted that the agent of consent in Italy is 14, so it’s doubtful that the model faces any legal issues.

Comi is hardly the first OnlyFans model to be removed from the platform. Most infamously, a teacher was fired and had her account banned after she filmed content on students’ desks at school with her husband.