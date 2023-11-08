Nutritionist breaks internet with ‘game-changing’ McDonald’s hack

A nutritionist has gone viral on TikTok after revealing her McDonald’s breakfast hack, which viewers have dubbed a “game changer.”

Content creator and fitness coach Bec Hargrave took to TikTok to share her new McDonald’s breakfast hack to create a delicious McHashBrown.

In the video, she revealed that all you need for this recipe is two hash browns, a Bacon and Egg McMuffin, and pancake syrup.

“Last night I had a dream that I went to McDonald’s and got a Bacon and Egg ‘McHashbrown’, so that’s what we are going to do,” Bec said in the clip.

TikToker reveals McDonald’s breakfast hack

She then removed the bacon and egg from the McMuffin and sandwiched them between the two hash browns, before drizzling syrup over the food.

“So basically you get two hash browns, one for the base, a bacon and egg McMuffin without the English muffin and — here is where we get a little bit wild — hot cake syrup,” she explained. “Add your second hash brown, it is a little bit messy I will give it that. Ok let’s see if this lives up to my dreams.”

After taking a few bites, the nutritionist said, “Holy sh*t. Is it healthy and would I recommend this being in your diet? No. Is it absolutely worth trying though? Hell yes!”

TikTok users rushed to the comments to praise the breakfast item. “Now I’m craving a bacon and egg muffin with a hash brown in it,” one person wrote. “Game changer I know what I’m having for breakfast tomorrow,” another said.

“I’ve been talking about hash browns instead of bread for sandwiches!” a third shared. “Great tip for any bread avoiding. Love that someone else is thinking this way!”

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.