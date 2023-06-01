MYSTIC7’s channel is worth HOW MUCH?!

Dexerto caught up with Pokemon GO and mobile gaming superstar MYSTIC7, for our You’ve Finally Made It series, as he took a trip down memory lane to relive some of his most iconic and embarrassing moments.

With over 2.4 million YouTube subs, MYSTIC7 has enjoyed a long and prosperous career as one of mobile gaming’s biggest stars – but with such a journey, there’s also bound to be some hiccups along the way.

In ‘Click it or Ticket’, we’re reminding these creators of some moments in their lives they may have even forgotten about themselves, through a series of photos.

The premise is simple: if this is a fond memory for them, something they cherish and are proud of, they can Click it. If not, and they’d rather it be wiped from the history books, it’s a Ticket.

Of course, this also gives MYSTIC7 the chance to go into some details that fans may never have heard about his career too, such as the state of YouTube when he started out.

“When I started YouTube, it wasn’t anything. It was just a bunch of nerds and film people making funny vlogs and stuff. It wasn’t a career path then. At 100,000 subs, that was when I experienced my first explosion. At that point I was like, yeah, I want to do this full-time.”

Now, to sell his channel, MYSTIC7 joked that he’d want a few million at least, but that it’s too precious to him to consider – for now.

MYSTIC7 also talked about one of his priciest Pokemon Go collector’s items, which he estimates to be worth between $30,000 – $40,000.

After that, there was no option but to open up some Pokemon cards, and our host James actually pulled a decent shiny – before deciding to tear it in half.