Mom blasted for posting confrontation with 14-year-old son over “disgusting” room

A mom of a 14-year-old was put on blast after posting their confrontation online where she called his filthy room “disgusting.”

Keeping your room clean can be difficult while adjusting to your teenage years.

You acquire new belongings as your hobbies evolve and are somehow more tired than ever from so many growth spurts.

So, when one mom told her 14-year-old son that he needed to “find a new home” due to his filthy room, she faced some serious criticism for not helping him out.

Viewers blast mom for “embarrassing” son

As a mom walked into her teenage son’s “disgusting” bedroom, she pointed out his age and said, “He’s 14, and this is his room. He don’t know how to get up and clean up.”

She continued, “He has everything that a child could ask for, but this is his f*cking room. This is what he chooses to lay in.”

As she recorded what the bedroom looked like, the son could be seen rolling his eyes while lying on his bed.

Throughout his room, you could barely see his floor. He also had a pizza slice on his bed along with trash in just about every corner.

Though his room was full of filth, viewers called the mom out for exposing his son instead of initiating help.

“She needs to help him instead of record him. Clean up with him and then give him daily reminders to keep it tidy,” said one user on Instagram.

“Mom, it’s your fault. Clean it, or teach him how to clean it,” agreed another.

Some viewers also pointed out that the son could be suffering from “depression” and said that “embarrassing him wasn’t the answer.”

One viewer also asked the mom to “show the rest of the house” to prove she was as clean as she expected her son to be. However, only a video of the 14-year-old son’s room was shown.