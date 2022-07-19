MLB fans slam Conan Gray’s Home Run Derby national anthem performance

Ryan Lemay . 5 minutes ago

MLB fans labeled YouTuber turned pop star Conan Gray’s MLB Home Run Derby National anthem a swing and miss.

As a teenager, singer Conan Gray rose to fame by uploading song covers and blogs on YouTube. Gray built a YouTube following of over 4.5 million subscribers, and the singer signed a record deal with Republic Records in 2018.

In June, Gray released his second studio album, Superache, and it instantly became a hit sensation.

The 23-year-old singer usually wows with his vocal ability, but his MLB Home Run Derby performance missed the mark.

MLB fans mock Conan Gray’s national anthem

You can review Gray’s national anthem performance for yourself below.

People voiced their confusion on Twitter. One user said, “I don’t know who Conan Gray is, but that was one of the top five worst national anthem renditions I’ve ever heard.”

A second user posted a meme from The Boys season 3, referencing Fergie’s historically bad national anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star game.

Some people did come to Gray’s defense. A third person used an image of Eddie Munson from Stranger Things to help make their argument.

Gray’s national anthem performance is one of the most polarizing in recent memory.