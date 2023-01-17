Man terrorizes neighborhood in truck, smashes into ex-wife’s house and car in viral clips

A man is going viral for all the wrong reasons after he allegedly smashed a truck into his ex-wife’s home and vehicle for not taking him back.

Relationships can drive people to do crazy things, in some cases even literally. In a series of TikToks posted to the platform, a man completely annihilated an LA neighborhood with a truck and it seems to have to do with his former wife.

Videos posted by ‘ja.m43’ on the platform are making waves online as they capture the destructive moment when a truck smashed into a home, a destroyed a fence, and a car.

“This is the second attack. Before he tore up his front yard fence and garage door, then came with this diesel truck for destruction. all because his ex-wife wouldn’t take him back,” the TikToker explained.

“Took almost 30 mins for cops to come when we live a mile away from the police station.”

Man destroys ex-wife’s house with truck in viral TikToks

In five videos, ‘ja.m43’ was able to showcase the moment the truck slammed into another car, a garage and the brutal aftermath of the incident.

Once the man, identified by CBS as Ronald Dunn, left the scene, the neighbors could only look on in horror as their street was utterly annihilated.

Patricia Dunn explained in an interview that Ronald decided to deliberately crash the truck into her home because she filed for a restraining order.

“A man who’s under that kind of rage, who’s to say what he might do? He was trying to kill me. He really was,” she said.

The police, meanwhile, have been accused of ignoring the situation despite multiple calls. As the TikToker explained, “someone seriously could have been hurt and the lack of urgency the people we are supposed to feel safe around is terrible.”

“If they had been up in here a bit earlier, all of this damage wouldn’t have happened because he came back three times, and they weren’t even here,” Patrica said.

Since being uploaded, the videos have gone ultra viral, amassing over 14 million views in just one day.