Man gets locked up in cinema after falling asleep during horror movie

A man went viral on TikTok after he fell asleep while watching a horror movie, and woke up 5 hours later in a closed AMC theater.

TikToker Jeffrey Bryant (hittaa_jeff) decided to visit his local AMC theater in Orange, California on October 29 to watch a late screening of the 2023 horror film ‘The Exorcist: Believer.’

However, the 23-year-old found the movie “kind of boring” and doze off, before waking up hours later. The TikToker told Insider that he initially thought it was midnight, but after checking his phone, he realized that it’s 3:47am and the film had finished 5 hours ago.

Jeffrey then began to film himself walking around the empty cinema. “I fell asleep in the movies and woke up at 3:47 AM not 1 employee on site they closed at 11,” read the text-overlay of his TikTok video. “Nobody is in the movie theatre anymore, bro. Nobody,” he said.

He showed the lobby and snack area which was still lit up despite no one being there. Jeffrey said he was “kind of in shock” after discovering he was all alone in the AMC theater.

Fortunately, the content creator found a way out of the building. Despite the front doors being securely locked, he managed to escape through an emergency exit as its alarm went off.

Jeffrey’s video has since gone viral with 1.7 million views and 248,000 likes. Many TikTok users flooded the comments to share what they would have done if they were locked up in the cinema.

“Naw, I’m bout to eat all the snacks and see if I can figure out how to turn on a new movie,” one person wrote. “I would be crying and breaking windows because all the horror film characters are coming to get me,” another said.

“I would’ve picked me up some free snacks while leaving if no one there,” a third commented. “I would have just laid down in the middle of the floor and gone back to sleep,” someone else shared.

