Magnus Carlsen blasts GMHikaru for “lame” clickbaiting amid chess cheating drama

Magnus Carlsen accused GMHikaru for “lame” clickbaiting after Hikaru posted a video titled “Magnus LOSES and Then Accuses!?!?!?”

Hikaru Nakamura, also known by fans as “GMHikaru,” is a Grandmaster-level chess player who has grown in the chess community as an ultra-popular streamer and content creator.

GMHikaru’s content, which he now mostly streams on Kick, covers many aspects of Chess, with fans enjoying watching him either play or break down big upcoming matches.

One event GMHikaru covered was the Qatar Masters, where the player who some see as the best of all time, Magnus Carlsen, complained about the lack of anti-cheating efforts after losing in the second round to Kazakh Grandmaster Alisher Suleymenov.

GMHikaru described the events of the Qatar Masters in a now-updated YouTube title as “Magnus LOSES and Then Accuses!?!?!?,” which Magnus Carlsen wasn’t thrilled about.

Magnus Carlsen Adressed GMHikaru’s Youtube Video

Magnus posted a screenshot of GMHikaru’s video, stating: “Just to be clear, I am not accusing my opponent today of cheating. Constantly using my name for clicks is fine, but this is just lame. Do better.”

However, not all Chess fans sympathized with Magnus’s response, with the top-voted comment replying to the Norweigan’s post: “If you did not accuse Suleymenov of cheating, why did you heavily insinuate it? You could have expressed your problems with the anti-cheating measures after Round 1. You waited until you were defeated in brilliant fashion by a young player who in theory could have cheated.”

While GMHikaru has now changed the title to “Day 2 Masters Drama,” he did not respond to Magnus Carlsens tweet directly. For more Chess news stay up to date with Dexerto’s dedicated Chess page.