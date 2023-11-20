Ludwig shocked after OpenAI chooses ex-Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to lead company

Internet star Ludwig Ahgren was left shocked after OpenAI hired ex-Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to run the company just days after Sam Altman was ousted by the board.

On November 17, 2023, Sam Altman was abruptly removed from his role as CEO of OpenAI. In a blog post, the company revealed that they were “no longer confident” in his ability to lead the company.

Attempts to reinstate the co-founder were made over the next couple of days, but after both attempts failed, Altman was picked up by Micrsoft to lead a new AI division.

Article continues after ad

As a result, OpenAI hired ex-Twitch CEO Emmett Shear and the platform’s former biggest star shared a few words about their new leader.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig shocked after OpenAI hires Emmett Shear

In a post on his Twitter/X account, Ludwig made his thoughts and feelings about Emmett Shear joining OpenAI quite clear.

“Emmett shear might be the greatest interviewer of all time,” he said in the tweet. “How he went from losing millions at twitch and turning users/creators against him into CEO of the most important AI company in the world is insane.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With streaming platforms like Kick and YouTube rising over the last year, an increasing number of streamers previously loyal to Twitch were able to begin speaking up about the site as they found themselves being able to make choices between platforms.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig left Twitch for YouTube Gaming before Shear’s departure from the Amazon-owned company in March 2023 to spend time with his then-newborn son.

Shear explained why he decided to take the CEO spot at OpenAI in a post on Twitter/X, saying that he had the “duty to help.”

Article continues after ad

“I took this job because I believe that OpenAI is one of the most important companies currently in existence. When the board shared the situation and asked me to take the role, I did not make the decision lightly. Ultimately, I felt that I had a duty to help if I could,” Shear said in his post.

Article continues after ad

For more news and other developments in the ongoing OpenAI saga, keep it locked to Dexerto.