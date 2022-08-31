Logan Paul reveals what he told Deji after he finally ended boxing losing streak 

Logan Paul pulled Deji aside for a chat after he finally ended his boxing losing streak on August 27, revealing exactly what he said to the budding influencer-boxer on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The older Paul brother has enjoyed a successful run in boxing, and more recently with the WWE, where he signed a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment business.

So, if there’s anyone who knows how big these influencer boxing events can be for elevating your career, it’s Logan.

Deji was on the card for his brother’s boxing event, KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda, and picked up a victory over Fousey – putting to bed his 0-3 record as a fighter.

Logan Paul reveals what he said to Deji

During the August 30 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, which has racked up over one million views at the time of writing, Logan opened up about their post-fight interaction.

“That was the happiest I’ve ever seen him [after the match]”, Logan Paul said. “He came up to us, smiling ear to ear, and I told him… ‘Man, you should really be proud. I know what it’s like to lose on that level time and time again.

(Timestamp at 21:15 in the video below)

“For you to pick your head up when you feel like you’re at the bottom, keep going, and get that win you thought you could never do. That’s a life changer.’ That will change the entire momentum of his life.”

Deji walking out of the O2 Arena in London as a winner rounded off a perfect night for him and his bro, KSI, who knocked out two competitors – Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz – on the same night.

The two boxers have not yet named official opponents for their next matches, but riding this wave of momentum could be huge for Deji’s career in the ring.