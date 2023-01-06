LobosJr makes Dark Souls even harder in Pringles® Can Hands challenge stream

You will see sponsored author on our Advertisement Features. These are articles that are paid for and approved by a commercial partner. The copy will be produced by a member of Dexerto staff who will work with the partner to get the information required to produce the article. After it is written, it will be sent to the commercial partner for approval. Advertisement features are commercial content that usually promotes a partner’s products and, as such, do include advert links.

The latest taker for the Pringles® Can Hands challenge, LobosJr went for one of the hardest games in Dark Souls.

The Pringles® Can Hands challenge was kicked off by QTCinderella on November 22 – one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, with over 800,000 followers.

She completed a full cooking stream with just one hand, as the other was stuck inside a can of Pringles.

Since then, LobosJr, who is known for playing RPG video games and Roguelike playthroughs for his audience, stepped up to take on the Pringles® Can Hands challenge.

Playing Dark Souls on December 8, a game which has a reputation for being particularly challenging to play, LobosJr stacked the odds against himself even higher with one hand inside a Pringles can.

He said: “We made it even more fun by quickly modding some item and boss names before the run.”

Things were made humorously difficult for LobosJr throughout the broadcast, as the Pringles Can Hand resulted in him pushing the wrong buttons from time to time.

During the broadcast, several viewers celebrated in the chat as they had the chance to win free Pringles while watching the action.

You can watch the full Twitch stream here.

What is the Pringles Can Hands challenge?

Since the creation of Pringles, fans have long loved the iconic can with one constant thought – their hands get stuck in – and they talk about it, a lot. From letters to Pringles, social chatter and clever solutions, and even widely renowned comedy shows, whole corners of the internet have dedicated themselves to solving this unique snacking dilemma.

Instead of fixing its can, Pringles is fixing the perception — getting stuck with Pringles isn’t a problem at all, rather, something to celebrate as a “worth it” risk to reach every single irresistible crisp. To celebrate with the gaming community, Pringles has linked up with a number of top streamers to take on the Pringles Can Hands challenge, which tasks each of them to do what they do best, with a slight caveat… They must have their hands inside the Pringles can at all times!

So, whether you’re a cooking streamer or known for your FPS skills, you’re going to have to do it all with the Pringles can stuck around those hands.

Each streamer will also have moments throughout the stream to allow their chat to have a chance to win free Pringles. Official rules can be found here (no purchase necessary)!

If you are looking to tune into more Pringles Can Hands streams on Twitch, the full schedule and participants can be found here.