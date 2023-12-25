Lil Uzi Vert explains why they decided to quit making music

Lil Uzi Vert once again said they were ready to retire from music and that LUV Is Rage 3 would be their last album.

It’s not the first time Lil Uzi Vert has announced a retirement from the music business. In October 2023, they told a crowd at their Chicago show that LUV Is Rage 3 would be their final album. They then claimed they would tour the record but talk time to “try to live a normal life” afterward.

Now, it appears the rapper remains resolute on plans to retire. “I love making music, but I don’t really want to make music like that no more,” they told TMZ in an interview on December 24.

With retirement coming down the pike, Lil Uzi Vert sets their sights on venturing into another industry altogether, and it’s not what you’d expect.

Youtube: Lil Uzi Vert Lil Uzi Vert performing in the ‘NFL’ video

Why did Lil Uzi Vert quit making music?

In the TMZ interview, Lil Uzi Vert was asked about what direction they might go in next. They revealed that they “want to make women’s clothes,” adding that an office is already under construction and will be located in their home.

Their girlfriend JT (a member of hip-hop duo City Girls) will not be involved, said the rapper. “JT got her own stuff going on—her own line, which looks really nice,” they said.

Later, reporters broached the subject of “Everybody,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday 2 album. The talented rapper teased that a music video is most definitely in the works and could be coming sooner rather than later.

By the sounds of things, it might be a minute before the rapper completely leaves music behind, but they seem pretty determined to explore other opportunities as they come.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.