Halfthor’s son tries to eat microphone after accidentally starting Twitch stream

Halfthor “The Mountain” Bjornsson’s Twitch stream recently went live without his knowledge thanks to his young son, who quickly proceeded to attempt to eat his microphone.

Since starting his journey on Twitch, Thor has skyrocketed in popularity with nearly 300k followers on the site.

He does a ton of just chatting streams, as well as Overwatch 2 broadcasts that his fans enjoy.

On October 2, 2023, his son accidentally started Thor’s stream and attempted to eat the microphone by shoving it in his mouth.

Halfthor’s son accidentally starts Twitch stream

It’s unknown how his son managed to hit the Go Live button on Thor’s streaming software, but we can safely say that it wasn’t on purpose.

Halfthor’s son appears to be roughly three or so years old — unable to talk yet — but that didn’t stop him from trying to talk to those appearing in the chat.

Before his dad realized what had happened, though, the boy made it clear that he enjoyed sticking the microphone in his mouth.

The streamer ended his broadcast — but quickly returned to address anyone that made it to his chat.

“Hey guys, how are you guys doing… not sure if you saw this but it was the funniest thing ever. My son just went live by himself,” he said. “I just panicked. I clicked offline really quick.”

Thor’s viewers wasted no time sharing their thoughts on how cute the interaction was as well.

“That’s awesome lol,” one viewer replied.

Another commented: “It was so funny.”

For more Entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.