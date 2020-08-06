Dr Disrespect announces streaming return in mysterious IG live

Dr Disrespect has announced his return to streaming with an impromptu livestream on Instagram. The former Twitch star has been almost silent since his shock ban, but is now making a return, just over a month later.

Guy 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm was banned from Twitch without warning in June, and claims that he was given no reason for the suspension from the Amazon-owned platform.

On August 6, users noticed that his YouTube channel now has a 'join' option, signaling a move to the YouTube Gaming platform.

During the IG live, a mysterious voicemail played which said: "Dr Disrespect may return to streaming as soon as today."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8trkGO1QX-w

Fans noticed the custom emotes and a join channel option on YouTube.

This could indicate that he has signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube and Google. Other top streamers, including CouRage, have already moved from Twitch to YouTube.

However, as his ban remains, it is understood the Doc would not be able to appear on stream with other broadcasters on Twitch.

This is a developing story, we will update with more info as it comes in.