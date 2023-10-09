Crocs splits the internet after launching cowboy boots: “Fashion is dead”

Crocs has unveiled their latest design, cowboy boots, and the internet is undecided on whether it’s a fashion statement or a disaster.

Crocs were once considered “the world’s ugliest shoes”, but that hasn’t stopped countless buyers from purchasing them and the shoe even became a top choice during the pandemic.

Now, the company is venturing into new territory with its latest design creeping above the standard ankle height to offer buyers a whole new look; croc cowboy boots.

Article continues after ad

The internet, however, is not fully convinced, with opinions divided following the Western-inspired reveal.

“Fashion is dead. This is criminal,” one person wrote, evidently not a fan. Others called the boot an “abomination”, and another commenter said, “Me and my boys aren’t buying this, respectfully.”

Article continues after ad

Despite many being horrified by the boots, Crocs stated during the release of the shoe that it was in fact inspired by their own fanbase.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

They said, “For years, the buzz around a Crocs-inspired cowboy boot has been building, creating a genuine fan-fueled movement trending across social media. Recognizing this passion, Crocs is making fan dreams come true, turning the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot into a reality.”

Article continues after ad

So, while not for everyone, it seems the boots are still expected to be a hit with fans of the brand. And already, some are revealing themselves; “I need these so much.”

Featuring a spinning spur charm, the boots launch on October 23 and will be on sale for a limited time, costing buyers $120 a pair. But better be quick, because as one person wrote; “People in Texas are going to sell these out faster than you can say Yee-Haw.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.