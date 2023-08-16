Corridor Crew faces backlash over AI anime “rock paper scissors” sequel

Filmmakers and special effects aficionados the Corridor Crew are coming under fire for creating another anime-style video using AI — and the internet isn’t happy about it.

Corridor Digital are a group of filmmakers, special effects enthusiasts, and content creators who are best known for inviting stuntmen and other movie experts onto their channel to discuss behind-the-scenes details of prominent Hollywood flicks.

Made up of several key members, the Corridor Crew also make their own projects. Examples of this are their viral live-action Team Fortress 2 skits, or sillier endeavors like editing Steven Seagal into a John Wick movie.

These videos are almost always met with positivity. Their latest endeavor, however, is sparking ire from film and animation buffs across the internet — and it’s not the first time this has happened.

Back in March, the Corridor Crew caught flak from netizens after using AI tools to create a short, anime-style video about an epic battle of ‘rock paper scissors.’ The upload quickly went viral, as viewers were either impressed or outraged that the YouTubers had used artificial intelligence to fast-track an animated project that normally would have taken many hours of manpower to produce.

Corridor Crew under fire for making another AI anime video

Things calmed down for a few months… but the group once again came under fire after uploading a 16-minute-long sequel to the video in August.

The channel has also documented their behind-the-scenes process for creating the AI animation, notably saying in one video: “Did we just change animation forever… again?”

The group has also produced tutorials so fans can learn to make their own, similar projects — something animation buffs are taking issue with across the internet.

Some are comparing the AI anime to other independent animated projects, such as ‘Punch Punch Forever,’ a viral animation created by Speedoru that parodies fighting games and shounen anime.

Others have also taken issue with Corridor Crew creating film-related projects during the ongoing Actors’ and Writers’ strike, claiming the group is technically crossing the picket line.

It’s no secret that AI has been a major point of contention over the past year as tools like Midjourney and ChatGPT are capable of producing content like artwork, written works, and more extremely quickly.

Many artists, writers, and even voice actors have protested the use of AI, claiming that it may put many people out of a job as companies lean toward more cost-effective alternatives.

Thus far, Corridor Crew has yet to issue an official response to the outrage surrounding their latest video, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto if they do.