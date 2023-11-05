Cop mistaken for stripper after breaking up rowdy house party

A police officer was mistaken for a male stripper by a crowd of drunk women after breaking up a wild house party.

In a now-deleted viral TikTok, the red-faced cop was filmed bursting through the front door, and being greeted by cheers after arriving at the rowdy house party he was trying to shut down.

The police officer appeared visibly embarrassed, as he stood in the doorway while a group of women crowded around him started chanting “stripper, stripper!” However, the lawman was not there to give them a performance.

He had actually been called to break up a noisy party. In the clip, the civil servant can be seen smiling awkwardly as he continued to talk to the female attendees while they tried to grind up against him.

TikTok reacts to cop mistaken for stripper

“When the cop rocks up to shut down your event but you all think he’s a stripper,” read the text overlay of the video, which amassed thousands of views and likes on TikTok. “The way he ended up just leaving because everyone started twerking around him,” read the caption.

Viewers found the incident hilarious, as they took to the comments to share their thoughts. “Guy’s highlight of his career,” one person quipped. “Not him being hella flustered,” another wrote.

“Bro lowkey was happy about the call out,” a third commented, implying that they had spotted a slight smile appear on the officer’s face. “Poor bloke,” someone else added.

One user believed they recognized the cop. “Omfg hang on, ima ask my man if this guy worked at his station. I swear I’ve seen him before,” they shared. “If he works in Sydney City then it’s probably him,” the OP replied.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.