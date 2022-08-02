EntertainmentEntertainment

Addison Rae breaks the internet with spicy Instagram shoot for Adidas x Praying

David Purcell. Last updated: Aug 02, 2022
TikTok star Addison Rae has broken the internet with her latest Instagram upload, promoting a new collaboration between Adidas and Praying.

The unexpected post dropped on August 2, showing a close-up of Addison wearing a white bikini top.

On the front, it has “father” written on one side, and “son” on the other – a play on words that has caught the attention of many already.

Quickly, the post has racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and it is showing no sign of slowing down, at the time of writing.

Addison Rae goes viral on Instagram with Adidas shoot

The photoshoot is extremely similar to others posted by Praying, a designer clothing brand that sells basic designs which include just a handful of words on them. These vary depending on the item.

If this latest crossover between Praying and Adidas wasn’t blowing up already, it is now.

Addison has over 40 million followers on the platform, with many fans left impressed by the photos. One said: “Oh my god Addison,” while another called it a “home rune” for everyone involved.

addison rae adidas shoot
Addison Rae, Instagram
Addison Rae posted her photoshoot on Aug 2, to promote a collab between Adidas and Praying.

The Holy Trinity bikini modeled by Addison is available for $100, and features “Holy Spirit” on the bottom (out of shot). It is described as an “incredible faith powerful healing bikini.”

While the majority of people had their eyes caught by this stunning bikini shoot, it’s not the only crossover between the two brands. Adidas and Praying are coming together to release a new model of trainer, called Adidas Supernova Cushion 7 – with a waitlist open on their website.

The Supernova Cushion 7 is expected to drop this summer and has been created using recycled content generated from production waste, featuring the Praying logo underneath the iconic three stripes.

Other collections from Praying show hoodies with “I Don’t Care” written on them, as well as other fits with “Give Girls Money” on the front.

