 Who was N0tail before his Dota TI success with OG? - Dexerto
Logo
Dota2

Who was N0tail before his Dota TI success with OG?

Published: 11/Nov/2020 15:33 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 15:41

by Lauren Bergin
n0tail-vid
Dexerto

Share

n0tail
N0tail has become one of DoTA 2’s most iconic players. Struggling through adversity, he rose above everything life threw at him to conquer The International with Origen in both 2018 and 2019. Let’s look at how he got there.
N0tail wasn’t always the DoTA 2 superstar that he is today. His journey began in Heroes of Newerth, the spiritual predecessor to what is now DoTA 2. Meeting his then partner-in-crime Fly in an online match, the two players were picked up by Fnatic. As Heroes died, Fnatic transferred to DoTA 2, and the rest is history.
N0tail continued to make a name for himself in DoTA 2, but things quickly got rocky. After showing a particularly average performance at Team Secret, n0tail moved on to play for Cloud9, but a disastrous run left the 27-year-old and Fly without a team.
Reforging an Origen supposedly primed for international success in 2017, the team continued to underperform, leading to a roster swap that changed the face of Origen: Fly left.
After an interview where Fly roasted his former team lineup, it was obvious that n0tail was looking for blood: specifically Evil Geniuses’, Fly’s new team. As they tore through the International, things hit their climax in The International’s final 6, where OG demolished EG 2-1.
After the match, n0tail and Fly exchanged a tense handshake, proving that n0tail had bested his demons. This has been further proven by his unstoppable performances throughout 2019 and 2020. The Dane’s future is certainly exciting, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.
Business

EPIC League shifts gears with Haval car sponsorship for Season 2

Published: 3/Nov/2020 11:28

by Adam Fitch
EPIC League Haval Partnership
EPIC League/Haval

Share

Epic Esports Events have named Chinese car brand Haval as the exclusive automotive partner of their EPIC League.

The Dota 2 league kicked off on October 29, with teams in the first division from Europe and the CIS region competing for $500,000.

Haval will sponsor the broadcast of the competition, displaying their logo on-stream to advertise their cars to Dota 2 fans.

The organizations that make up the first division are Alliance, Natus Vincere, Nigma, OG, Team Liquid, Team Secret, Vikin.gg, and Virtus.pro.

EPIC League Season 2 HavalThis is the second esports partnership for Haval.

Haval entered esports in July 2020 when they partnered with Russian organization Virtus.pro, specifically focusing on their Dota 2 team.

EPIC League organizers Epic Esports Events are owned by ESforce Holding, the same company that owns and operates Virtus.pro. Production studio RuHub and news publication Cybersport.ru are also under the same ownership.

“We are delighted to see Haval among our partners at the new Epic Esports Events tournament again,” Sergey Barkhudarian, the commercial director of ESforce Holding. “The brand burst onto the esports scene brightly and already managed to win many esports fans’ hearts in different disciplines. Advanced esports audience is interested in the technological automotive innovations of Haval.

“EPIC League will be the largest and the most interesting tournament to conclude the esports year in Dota 2. We are confident that Haval activations will make it even brighter, more technological and stronger for our audience.”

Automotive brands have been looking to esports to advertise to a young, technology-savvy demographic for years now — though activity has increased dramatically over the last couple of years.

In October 2020, Mazda entered the industry through a deal with HellRaisers. Other car brands in esports include Audi with Astralis Group, Honda with Riot Games’ LCS and Team Liquid, McLaren with DragonX, and Kia with the LEC and Rogue.