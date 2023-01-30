Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: How to watch, schedule, prize pool, more

South America is ready to host its first Dota 2 Major as the Lima Major 2023 brings the highest level of LAN competition to the region. Here is everything you need to know about the first Major of the 2022-23 DPC season.

South America is going to host a Major for the very first time in the storied history of Dota 2 esports. After repeatedly putting up notable displays at various Majors and TIs, South America has cemented itself as a growing region in Dota 2 esports.

Having said that, the Lima Major 2023 will be the first LAN tournament of the 2022-23 DPC season and have a huge chunk of DPC points on offer to help qualifying teams take a lead in their TI campaigns. All 18 qualifying teams will make it into the tournament through their respective regional leagues. Let’s dive in and check out everything that there is to know about the game‘s upcoming Major.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Schedule

4D Esports/Epulze Gaming The Lima Major is the first DPC Major to be held in South America.

The Lima Major 2023 will feature two parts, the group stage, followed by the playoffs. The group stage will begin on February 22 and run until February 26. This stage will feature 18 qualifying teams split into two groups at the end of which the top six teams from each of the groups will make it into the playoffs.

Similar to all DPC LAN events, the playoffs of the Lima Major will feature a double-elimination bracket format with 12 teams battling it out for the championship. This stage will begin on February 28 and conclude with the grand finals on March 5.

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Venue

This is the first time that a Dota 2 Major is being hosted in South America. The Lima Major will be held at the Arena 1 in San Miguel, Lima, Peru. After incredible showings from teams like Thunder Awaken and beastcoast, the South American region had already cemented its position as a Dota 2 powerhouse.

Article continues after ad

Despite several fears after a state of emergency was declared in Peru, the organizers, 4D Esports have confirmed that the event will be going through, The organizers have also confirmed that they are prepared with alternatives in case the situation deteriorates swiftly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: How to watch

The Lima Major will be streamed live on the EpulzeGaming Twitch channel, which we have embedded below.

Don’t worry in case you miss out on any of the games, you can always catch them later on YouTube VODs.

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Qualified Teams

A total of 18 teams will qualify for the group stage of the Lima Major. All of these teams will make their way into the LAN event through their respective regional leagues. These 18 teams will be fighting it out for a prize pool of $500,000 and a total of 1,900 DPC points.

Article continues after ad

Having said that, here are all the teams that have made their way into the Lima Major.

Team Region Roster Team Liquid Western Europe miCKe, Nisha, zai, Boxi, Insania Gaimin Gladiators Western Europe dyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri TBD Western Europe – TBD Western Europe – BetBoom Team Eastern Europe Pure, gpk, Nightfall, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO Team Spirit Eastern Europe Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka HellRaisers Eastern Europe Daxak, depressed kid, MieRo, Antares, Solo Team Aster China Monet, Xwy, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C TBD China – TBD China – TBD China – Execration Southeast Asia Palos, Bob, Tino, Shanks, BDz Geek Slate Southeast Asia skem, Kokz, Force, NARMAN, Roddgeee TBD Southeast Asia – TSM North America Timado, Bryle, kasane, Ari, Whitemon Shopify Rebellion North America Arteezy, Abed, SabeRLight-, Cr1t-. Fly beastcoast South America K1, DarkMago, Sacred, Gojira, Stinger Evil Geniuses South America Pakazs, Chris Luck, Wisper, Matthew, Pandaboo

So there you have it, that’s all the information available for the first Major of not only the 2022-23 DPC Season but also the first ever DPC Major to be held in South America. We will make sure to update this page with more info and details as soon as they are revealed, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back for regular updates.