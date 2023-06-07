McFarlane Toys to immortalize Diablo & WoW characters in new collectibles line

McFarlane Toys is partnering with Blizzard to design collectibles modeled after Diablo, WoW, and Warcraft Arclight Rumble.

Founded by legendary comic artist and Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, McFarlane Toys has been immortalizing popular figures in iconic brands for years.

Over the last several years, the toy manufacturer struck deals that allowed it to turn fan-favorite gaming characters into figurines. Such brands include the likes of Batman Arkham, Doom, and Mortal Kombat.

Now, the company has its sights set on properties from Blizzard Entertainment. And with Diablo 4 already smashing sales records, this particular announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.

McFarlane Toys inks Blizzard deal for Diablo & WoW collectibles

Blizzard Entertainment and McFarlane Toys have signed a licensing agreement, which will allow the latter to design products molded after Diablo, World of Warcraft, and Warcraft Arclight Rumble.

McFarlane Toys stated in a press release that the first set of collectibles will revolve around the newly released Diablo 4. Fans can expect D4-branded products, which have yet to be specified, to launch sometime this fall.

Todd McFarlane said this of the partnership, “Our goal is to deliver figures to fans of Diablo and Warcraft games that will add value to their enjoyment of playing in those worlds, because when you aren’t playing the games you will be able to look at them on your shelf in 3D form.”

McFarlane Toys, Blizzard Entertainment

As mentioned above, there is currently no word on what exactly the Diablo line of McFarlane Toys collectibles may entail.

But the villainous Lilith’s domination of the Diablo 4 marketing cycle suggests she may count among the first in the brand to receive the McFarlane Toys action figure treatment.

Diablo 4 is out now on PC and consoles, with its McFarlane Toys collectibles expect to hit store shelves later in the year.