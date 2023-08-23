Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion to introduce new Void, Solar, & Arc Supers

Destiny 2 has announced that a new Void, Solar, and Arc super will be coming alongside the Final Shape expansion, one for each playable class.

It’s a good time to be a Destiny 2 player, with The Final Shape showcase happening earlier, there’s plenty of hype going around as we see the closure of the game’s first saga. The Final Shape promises players a memorable campaign in which the Vanguard and Guardians head inside the Traveller itself, reuniting with some old faces to take down new foes.

Alongside the campaign, there’ll be a shift to the seasonal structure of the game, which has been changed to three acts per year. These acts will have three phases, each lasting six weeks. Acts will be completely playable as a standalone experience, meaning players will no longer face the FOMO that the seasons originally brought.

Of course with a new Destiny expansion, everyone is expecting new supers to be brought into the fray, and fortunately, Bungie has delivered, albeit in a slightly different manner than expected.

Destiny 2 devs announce new Void, Solar, and Arc super coming in The Final Shape

Bungie has announced that there will be a new Void, Arc, and Solar supers coming with The Final Shape. These are not entirely new subclasses like Strand or Stasis, but instead, new supers that can be swapped out whilst using the light subclasses.

Each class in Destiny 2 will be receiving one new super, with Hunters gaining Arc, Titans receiving Void, and Warlocks grabbing Solar. Here’s a brief description of each new Super according to Bungie’s website.

Hunter

Dagger in hand, become the Arc flashing in the darkness; the edge of the storm your enemies cannot outrun.

Titan

Blades honed by the Void cut through the air. Lift them from the feet of your felled foes and continue the attack.

Warlock