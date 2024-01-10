Destiny 2 players slam Bungie for re-releasing old cosmetics with new price tag

Destiny 2 players have slammed developers Bungie for re-releasing Season of the Undying cosmetics from 5 years ago with a new premium price tag.

Bungie’s looter shooter Destiny 2 has come an awfully long way since its original release back in 2017. From a rocky launch, with a poor-performing first year of DLC, the game was eventually revived with the introduction of the Forsaken expansion.

Forsaken wasn’t without its own issues either though, as players quickly ran out of content to run and were looking for something to tie them over until the next major expansion. To counteract this, Bungie introduced seasons, which were self-contained stories that hosted their own cosmetics and activities.

These activities and cosmetics generally were removed after the season ended, or removed at the end of the year they were released. Bungie has since brought some of these older cosmetics back, much to the dismay of Destiny 2 players.

Destiny 2 players lash out at devs for re-releasing old season cosmetics

Destiny 2 players have become outraged after discovering Bungie was offering the old Season of the Undying cosmetics for $15.

The season, which was released back with Shadowkeep came out over four years ago, prompting many players to call out the devs for forcing FOMO (fear of missing out).

“I too love forcing FOMO into new players,” they argued.

Other players complained about the player base purchasing the items, which would in turn incentivize Bungie to price other cosmetics at a similar price.

“It’s not for us. It’s for a small group of people with disposable income. I’ve read they make a couple million per armor set. They’re going to keep dropping them,” one player argued.

“Bungie makes this stuff and prices it this way because people buy it. You don’t want to pay that much for an armor set? Cool, then don’t pay that much for an armor set. It’s really that simple”

Season passes in Destiny 2 cost less than $15, and include more than just the cosmetics for the season, with other in-game rewards for players who play during the season.