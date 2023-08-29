Destiny 2 players seemingly grab The Final Shape Exotic for free with pre-order loophole

Some Destiny 2 players seem to have obtained an Exotic from The Final Shape for free through a supposed pre-order loophole.

Despite The Final Shape still being a while away, the community is already looking forward to its release as information slowly comes out. Following the recent showcase, there’s now plenty for everyone to look forward to.

And with its build-up, players can already pre-order the expansion well before its 2024 release. In doing so, the Tessellation Fusion Rifle can be yours. However, it seems certain players are claiming that they have been able to get this particular reward free of charge.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 YouTuber LUCKYY10P asked on his Twitter if the rumors of Guardians getting the Tessellation for free through a pre-order loophole were true. Naturally, this sparked a huge discussion.

The loophole, in theory, sees players pre-order The Final Shape, receive their free Tessellation Exotic, and then cancel the pre-order while keeping the weapon, effectively getting it for free.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Many players responded to LUCKYY10P stating that the loophole was indeed working for them while pointing out it was the same exact loophole that worked in previous expansions.

Article continues after ad

Exotics like the Quicksilver Storm which was obtainable as a pre-order bonus for Lightfall were also susceptible to the loophole, allowing players to obtain the weapon for free through the same cancel-order method.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s worth noting that in this case, the ‘free’ Tessellation is most likely not going to last forever. Players who used the loophole for the Quicksilver found that once Lightfall had released, the game detected their pre-order was canceled and deleted the weapon from their arsenal. Thus, it’s safe to expect the same will happen here as well.

Article continues after ad

As we’re still many months away from the official release of The Final Shape, players who use the same pre-order loophole at least have a few months of use before potentially losing access.