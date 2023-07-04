Destiny 2 players call out Bungie for advertising a weapon still not in the game

Destiny 2 players have criticized Bungie for using a weapon set in various pieces of art and even in advertisements, despite not all weapons being available in the game just yet.

Bungie’s popular looter shooter Destiny 2 has become one of the most popular games around. With its mixture of ability slinging and shooting, the space sci-fi shooter holds a space in many players’ hearts. The most recent expansion of Destiny 2 introduced us to Neomuna and Strand. As per most expansions, the new location hosted a new story, enemies, and missions for players to complete.

However, arguably the best part of any Destiny 2 expansion is the opportunity to grab and try out brand-new weapons. This excitement is reflected in Bungie’s marketing, as they often advertise new weapons in order to hype up the player base for an upcoming release. This was also the case for Lightfall, in which Bungie showed off a bunch of neat weapons on offer.

One set of weapons has left a bit of a sore spot with the community, however, as the weapons are yet to actually make their appearance in the game.

Destiny 2 players point out missing weapons being advertised

A Reddit user noticed that Bungie has still been using images of a Neomunan weapon set, one that is not yet in the game.

“Yes this has to do with the Hand Cannon debacle, most people think that was ‘solved’ with Parting the Veil but the thing is, there’s a total of 5 weapons used in advertising that never appeared in game and as shown with the Hand Cannon, they have the models and can implement them with some work,” the post reads.

This problem was only exacerbated by the recent Parting the Veil quest.

“The worst part of this is that the image they’re using for ‘Parting the Veil’ is an image that shows all 5 together… it’s obvious they were changed to the moon weapons super late in development, probably to save the models for a later release,” one player claimed, with many soon filling the comments to agree with the logic.

Many users have also expressed their disappointment in Bungie, with another pointing out the lack of new armor for core activities.

“They also failed to give us new armor for the core activities,” one commenter stated, adding further fuel to the fire.

Some even made bets to see how long the developers would be able to drag it out.

No one knows when exactly Bungie will grace the Destiny community with these particular weapons, but the player base is not too happy that they haven’t been released just yet.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as any further details emerge on the status of these missing guns.