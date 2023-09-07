Destiny 2 introduces Timeline Reflection missions to ease new players into the story

Destiny 2 developers Bungie have announced a new feature, Timeline Reflections, that will assist new or returning players to catch up with the story.

Destiny 2 is nearing the end of its Light and Dark saga. Starting all the way back with the original game’s launch, players have been dying to see what developers Bungie has in store for the epic conclusion of the lengthy story. Many hardcore Destiny fans have played throughout the game’s numerous expansions, learning more about the story as it was released.

Article continues after ad

However, newcomers and returning players aren’t able to access some of these older chapters due to the Destiny Content Vault, meaning they’ve potentially missed out on some key story moments.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, Bungie is looking to alleviate some of the missing story problems for players with a brand-new feature. The Timeline Reflection missions is Bungie’s proposed way of easing players into the story and catching them up on what’s been happening.

Destiny 2 introduces new Timeline Reflection missions to recap story

Bungie explained how the new feature would work in their recent blog post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Players who haven’t logged in for a while start in front of Ikora, where she tells them that in order to confront the future and take on the Witness they must first understand the past. She instructs them to go to the Timeline on the Director and do three quick missions.”

Article continues after ad

Players will then experience an abbreviated version of the Prison Escape mission from Forsaken, giving context to Crow and Cayde’s story arcs. The next mission will have players wield the Darkness with the Stasis subclass from Beyond Light. Finally, players will interact with the Lucent Hive from the Witch Queen in the third mission.

Article continues after ad

These missions will also include an outro cinematic, a legendary weapon as a first-time reward, and the Monte-Carlo exotic auto rifle for completing all 3. Players can head to Ikora in the tower right now if they’d like to hop into the timeline and experience the story once again.