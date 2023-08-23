Destiny 2 devs outline Season Pass overhaul with new episodic structure in The Final Shape

The Destiny 2 developers have outlined some key Season Pass changes set to debut as part of a new episodic structure in The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 devs have announced a huge amount of changes coming to the looter shooter in their recent Final Shape showcase for 2023. Alongside a bunch of new information about what The Final Shape’s story may entail, we also learned about the new episodic structure being introduced to the game with the expansion.

Instead of the current seasonal model, Destiny 2 will instead break the year into three separate acts, each with three different phases within them. Each act will last 18 weeks in total, with each phase lasting six weeks. These acts will be playable as standalone experiences, meaning Bungie is attempting to relieve the FOMO (fear of missing out) that the seasonal structure often incurred.

Because of the episodical structure change, the developers have outlined that a new seasonal pass structure will be introduced to better suit the needs of the game.

You can find more information at the timestamp 1:57:30

Destiny 2 introduces changes to battle pass to better suit episodic structure

Now, instead of offering a pass for each season, the Destiny 2 Season Pass will instead be offered for each act.

To make up for the longer time spent per act, the seasonal pass will have a total of 200 levels, with the first 100 being available in the first phase, the second 50 in the next, and the final 50 in phase three.

This increased time has also meant that the team at Bungie was able to implement more content into the Season Pass, including an iconic armor piece to showcase that you were able to complete the entirety of the pass.

You can expect that the Season Pass will still come with regular rewards including legendary shards, exotic engrams, and more. For the time being, however, no details on exact pricing have been revealed.