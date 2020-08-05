Team Liquid CSGO officially sign Grim following nitr0's exit

Team Liquid has announced the signing of Michael ‘Grim’ Wince following Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella's departure from the CS:GO roster.

Team Liquid’s CS:GO roster has been one of the top North American squads over the past few years, winning multiple events and even the Intel Grand Slam in Season 2.

However, following their decline in recent months, it was revealed that they would be shuffling their roster, with long-time member nitr0 stepping down on July 29.

After reports surfaced about who could replace the popular rifler, it was shared that Triumph pro Grim could be stepping in for some of the upcoming events.

The new addition has now been confirmed by Team Liquid, as they officially announced the signing of the rising CSGO star on August 4.

"We're very happy to introduce you to Grim - one of the most talented riflers in North America," their blog post added, "while he does have some big shoes to fill, he has shown us nothing but hunger and determination to help elevate us back to the #1 spot in the world."

Announcing the newest addition to North America's finest:



Help us in giving a warm welcome to @1grimcs into the Liquid Family 💪



Grim will be making his TL debut this week at DH Summer, be sure to watch and cheer him on 🏆



— Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) August 4, 2020

Grim is known for his individual talent and carry potential on the server, which was seen after he picked up 64 kills during a single match against MIBR in the cs_summit qualifiers.

He does not seem to be the only change coming up for Liquid, however, as the esports organization followed up, teasing that they would have "one big CSGO announcement" later in the week.

We've got more than one big CSGO announcement coming your way this week, stay tuned 👀 — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) August 5, 2020

As of now, it is unclear what or who will be revealed in this "big announcement," leaving TL fans to speculate about what could be coming next.

The new CSGO signing Grim will make his official debut under the Team Liquid brand in DreamHack's Summer Open 2020, which starts on August 8.