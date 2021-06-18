TabseN Reveals Sacrifices CSGO Leaders Must Make

Taking over from BIG Esports’ iconic CSGO coach, gob b, has been no easy task for Tabsen, but in this exclusive interview he reveals some of the biggest sacrifices he’s had to make.

In this exclusive interview with Dexerto, BIG Esports’ current CSGO IGL, Tabsen, delves into what taking over from German legend, gob b, has been like.

This walking highlight reel continues to grow from strength to strength, and has opened up about why his leadership is the quality he’s focusing on to ensure BIG’s success. After all, being able to play well is one thing, but leading your team is another!

Related News

Advertisement

Discover more: “Shockingly Bad!” | What’s Actually Wrong With EG CSGO? Richard Lewis Reacts