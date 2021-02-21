Logo
S1mple or ZywOo? The Battle of CSGO’s generational talents

Published: 21/Feb/2021 21:00 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 11:35

by Ava Thompson-Powell
As two powerhouses continue to dominate the upper rankings of the CSGO competitive scene, fans are undoubtedly spoiled by such a duo. But this begs the question – who’s the best? 

The battle of Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut is akin to Counter-Strike’s version of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo, and we may never see two people of such a high caliber playing CSGO at this level at the same time ever again. Taking the Counter-Strike scene by storm, they undoubtedly stand head and shoulders above everyone else.

The Ukrainian powerhouse, S1mple, tears it up for Natus Vincere, and the French phenom, ZywOo, does the same for Team Vitality. Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz believes that while the pair are undoubtedly naturally gifted, they handle and maintain that talent differently.

In 2020, however, this age-old debate only got more contentious, starting with Na’Vi’s S1mple looking unbeatable at IEM Katowice; the only LAN-based tournament of the year. As the landscape of competitive CSGO changed — did the lack of LAN tournaments in 2020 keep the team from truly reaching the pinnacle?

In November 2020, the stage was set to pit the stars against one another at IEM Beijing in a standoff for the ages – Vitality’s ZywOo stepped into the spotlight once more, beating out s1mple for the top spot on the HLTV Top 20 rankings. His credentials as top dog further bolstered by Vitality claiming the crown not just here, but also at BLAST Fall Finals where they dispatched of Na’Vi as well.

That being said, though, there is so much more to the pair’s iconic history – so check out the video above to find out everything you need to make your decision on who’s top dog.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021: Playoff bracket set following end of Groups

Published: 21/Feb/2021 22:50 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 23:08

by Alan Bernal
The Group Stage at IEM Katowice 2021 has wrapped up, leaving just six teams to battle it out for the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool in the tournament’s playoff portion. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know for one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of the year.

  • IEM Katowice 2021 Playoffs begin February 26 – single-elimination bracket.
  • First round: Gambit vs Na’Vi; Astralis vs Virtus.pro
  • Team Liquid & Team Spirit get byes to second round after winning Groups.

There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding IEM Katowice 2021 as many of the world’s best CS:GO teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as some valuable points in the Pro Tour and BLAST Premier circuit.

With just 12 days to play three whole stages, expect this event to be fast and furious as the esport’s biggest and best talents are all fired up and ready to go. Everything you need to follow and watch the event live can be found below.

IEM Katowice 2021: Stream

IEM Katowice will be streamed live on the official ESL CSGO Twitch channel; you can also catch any of the missed action on ESL’s YouTube page.

IEM Katowice 2021: Format

  • Three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, Playoffs
  • Play-In: Feb 16-17
    • Double-elimination bracket
    • Opening matches are best-of-1, all other matches are best-of-3.
    • Top 8 teams advance to Group Stage
  • Group Stage: Feb 18-21
    • 16 teams split into two groups
    • Both groups feature double-elimination brackets
    • Top-three teams from each group advance to Playoffs
      • Group winners start in semifinals
      • Group second-place teams start in quarterfinals (high seeds)
      • Group third-place teams start in quarterfinals (low seeds)
  • Playoffs: Feb 26-28
    • Single-elimination bracket

IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule & Scores

Group Stage

Day 6 — February 21

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R3 Astralis 1-2 Spirit 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R3 Gambit 2-0 G2 Esports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 FURIA 2-1 FaZe Clan 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R2 Team Vitality 0-2 Virtus.Pro 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R3 Team Liquid 2-1 Na’Vi 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R3 Virtus.Pro 2-0 Furia 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Playoffs

Day 7 — February 26

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Quarterfinals Gambit vs Virtus.pro 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Quarterfinals Astralis vs Na’Vi 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 8 — February 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals Spirit vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Semifinals Team Liquid vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 9 — February 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM

IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players

There are a total of 24 teams participating in the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament – 8 who have already qualified for the group stage (marked in green) and 16 who will have to go through the Play-In to make it (marked in yellow).

Team Players
Heroic stavn b0RUP cadiaN TeSeS niko
Team Vitality  apEX RpK ZywOo shox misutaaa
Astralis device dupreeh Xyp9x gla1ve Magisk
FaZe Clan rain coldzera broky Twistzz Karrigan
G2 Esports kennyS nexa AmaNEk huNter- NiKo
Natus Vincere flamie s1mple electronic Boombl4 Perfecto
FURIA Esports  yuurih arT VINI KSCERATO Junior
Evil Geniuses Brehze CeRq Ethan tarik stanislaw
Complexity blameF RUSH k0nfig poizon jks
Fnatic KRIMZ JW Brollan Golden Jackinho
OG NBK Aleksib valde ISSAA mantuu
Team Liquid EliGE NAF Stewie2K Grim FalleN
Ninjas In Pyjamas REZ Plopski nawwk hampus ztr
Team One Maluk3 prt pesadelo malbsMd skullz
MIBR chelo yel shz boltz danoco
Renegades dexter malta Sico INS Hatz
BIG tabseN tiziaN XANTARES syrsoN k1to
mousesports ropz karrigan frozen Bymas acoR
Virtus.pro buster qikert Jame SANJI YEKINDAR
Gambit Esports nafany sh1ro interz Ax1Le Hobbit
Cloud9 floppy ALEX mezii es3tag Xeppaa
Team Spirit somedieyoung chopper mir magixx degster
Movistar Riders mopoz ALEX steel shokz smooya
Wisła Kraków SZPERO hades jedqr ponczek Goofy

IEM Katowice 2021: Placements & Prize Breakdown

The $1 million prize pool will be split between all 24 teams, including the ones that fail to make it to the Group Stage. The first-place team earns the lion’s share, of course, taking home $400,000.

Place Team Prize ($USD)
1 $400,000
2 $180,000
3-4 $80,000
$80,000
5-6 $40,000
$40,000
7-8 G2 Esports $24,000
Furia $24,000
9-12 Heroic $16,000
Evil Geniuses $16,000
FaZe Clan $16,000
Team Vitality $16,000
13-16 mousesports $10,000
BIG $10,000
OG $10,000
Ninjas in Pyjamas $10,000
17-20 Complexity $4,500
MIBR $4,500
Renegades $4,500
Cloud9 $4,500
21-24 Fnatic $2,500
Wisla Krakow $2,500
Team One $2,500
Movistar Riders $2,500

IEM Katowice 2021: Past Results

Play-in results

Day 1 — February 16

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 BIG 1 – 0 Movistar Riders 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Spirit 1 – 0 Cloud9 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Gambit 1 – 0 Team One 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Renegades 0 – 1 mousesports 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro 1 – 0 Wisła Kraków 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 NiP 1 – 0 Complexity 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 OG 1 – 0 Fnatic 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Liquid 1 – 0 MIBR 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Winner advances to groups Gambit 2 – 1 mousesports 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Winner advances to groups Team Spirit 2 – 0 BIG 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Elimination Match Movistar Riders 0 – 2 Cloud9 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Winner advances to groups NiP 2 – 0 Virtus.pro 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Winner advances to groups Team Liquid 2 – 1 OG 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Elimination Match Team One 1 – 2 Renegades 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM

Day 2 — February 17

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Elimination Match Complexity 2 – 1 Wisla Krakow 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Elimination Match MIBR 2 – 0 Fnatic 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Winner advances to groups Cloud9 1 – 2 OG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Winner advances to groups Virtus.pro 2 – 0 Renegades 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Winner advances to groups mousesports 2 – 1 Complexity 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Winner advances to groups BIG 2 – 0 MIBR 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 3 — February 18

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 G2 1-2 Spirit 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 Evil Geniuses 2-0 Gambit 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 Astralis 2-0 mousesports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R1 Heroic 2-0 BIG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 Vitality 2-0 OG 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Upper Bracket R1 FaZe Clan 0-2 Liquid 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 4 — February 19

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 FURIA 2-0 NiP 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro 0-2 NaVi 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R2 Evil Geniuses 0-2 Astralis 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R1 Gambit 2-0 mousesports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 Spirit 2-0 Heroic 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R1 G2 2-0 BIG 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 5 — February 20

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 Heroic 1-2 Gambit 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R2 Evil Geniuses 0-2 G2 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R1 OG 0-2 FaZe Clan 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R1 NiP 0-2 Virtus.pro 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R2 Liquid 2-1 Vitality 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 FURIA 0-2 Na’Vi 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM