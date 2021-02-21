S1mple or ZywOo? The Battle of CSGO’s generational talents

As two powerhouses continue to dominate the upper rankings of the CSGO competitive scene, fans are undoubtedly spoiled by such a duo. But this begs the question – who’s the best?
The battle of Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut is akin to Counter-Strike’s version of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo, and we may never see two people of such a high caliber playing CSGO at this level at the same time ever again. Taking the Counter-Strike scene by storm, they undoubtedly stand head and shoulders above everyone else.
The Ukrainian powerhouse, S1mple, tears it up for Natus Vincere, and the French phenom, ZywOo, does the same for Team Vitality. Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz believes that while the pair are undoubtedly naturally gifted, they handle and maintain that talent differently.
In 2020, however, this age-old debate only got more contentious, starting with Na’Vi’s S1mple looking unbeatable at IEM Katowice; the only LAN-based tournament of the year. As the landscape of competitive CSGO changed — did the lack of LAN tournaments in 2020 keep the team from truly reaching the pinnacle?
In November 2020, the stage was set to pit the stars against one another at IEM Beijing in a standoff for the ages – Vitality’s ZywOo stepped into the spotlight once more, beating out s1mple for the top spot on the HLTV Top 20 rankings. His credentials as top dog further bolstered by Vitality claiming the crown not just here, but also at BLAST Fall Finals where they dispatched of Na’Vi as well.
That being said, though, there is so much more to the pair’s iconic history – so check out the video above to find out everything you need to make your decision on who’s top dog.
The Group Stage at IEM Katowice 2021 has wrapped up, leaving just six teams to battle it out for the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool in the tournament’s playoff portion. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know for one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of the year.
IEM Katowice 2021 Playoffs begin February 26 – single-elimination bracket.
First round: Gambit vs Na’Vi; Astralis vs Virtus.pro
Team Liquid & Team Spirit get byes to second round after winning Groups.
There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding IEM Katowice 2021 as many of the world’s best CS:GO teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as some valuable points in the Pro Tour and BLAST Premier circuit.
With just 12 days to play three whole stages, expect this event to be fast and furious as the esport’s biggest and best talents are all fired up and ready to go. Everything you need to follow and watch the event live can be found below.
IEM Katowice 2021: Stream
IEM Katowice will be streamed live on the official ESL CSGO Twitch channel; you can also catch any of the missed action on ESL’s YouTube page.
IEM Katowice 2021: Format
Three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, Playoffs
Play-In: Feb 16-17
Double-elimination bracket
Opening matches are best-of-1, all other matches are best-of-3.
Top 8 teams advance to Group Stage
Group Stage: Feb 18-21
16 teams split into two groups
Both groups feature double-elimination brackets
Top-three teams from each group advance to Playoffs
Group winners start in semifinals
Group second-place teams start in quarterfinals (high seeds)
Group third-place teams start in quarterfinals (low seeds)
Playoffs: Feb 26-28
Single-elimination bracket
IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule & Scores
Group Stage
Day 6 — February 21
Group A
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R3
Astralis 1-2 Spirit
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Lower Bracket R3
Gambit 2-0 G2 Esports
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Group B
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Lower Bracket R2
FURIA 2-1 FaZe Clan
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Lower Bracket R2
Team Vitality 0-2 Virtus.Pro
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Upper Bracket R3
Team Liquid 2-1 Na’Vi
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Lower Bracket R3
Virtus.Pro 2-0 Furia
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Playoffs
Day 7 — February 26
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Quarterfinals
Gambit vs Virtus.pro
6AM
9AM
2PM
3PM
Quarterfinals
Astralis vs Na’Vi
9:30AM
12:30PM
5:30PM
6:30PM
Day 8 — February 27
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Semifinals
Spirit vs TBD
6AM
9AM
2PM
3PM
Semifinals
Team Liquid vs TBD
9:30AM
12:30PM
5:30PM
6:30PM
Day 9 — February 28
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Grand Finals
TBD vs TBD
6AM
9AM
2PM
3PM
IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players
There are a total of 24 teams participating in the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament – 8 who have already qualified for the group stage (marked in green) and 16 who will have to go through the Play-In to make it (marked in yellow).
Team
Players
Heroic
stavn
b0RUP
cadiaN
TeSeS
niko
Team Vitality
apEX
RpK
ZywOo
shox
misutaaa
Astralis
device
dupreeh
Xyp9x
gla1ve
Magisk
FaZe Clan
rain
coldzera
broky
Twistzz
Karrigan
G2 Esports
kennyS
nexa
AmaNEk
huNter-
NiKo
Natus Vincere
flamie
s1mple
electronic
Boombl4
Perfecto
FURIA Esports
yuurih
arT
VINI
KSCERATO
Junior
Evil Geniuses
Brehze
CeRq
Ethan
tarik
stanislaw
Complexity
blameF
RUSH
k0nfig
poizon
jks
Fnatic
KRIMZ
JW
Brollan
Golden
Jackinho
OG
NBK
Aleksib
valde
ISSAA
mantuu
Team Liquid
EliGE
NAF
Stewie2K
Grim
FalleN
Ninjas In Pyjamas
REZ
Plopski
nawwk
hampus
ztr
Team One
Maluk3
prt
pesadelo
malbsMd
skullz
MIBR
chelo
yel
shz
boltz
danoco
Renegades
dexter
malta
Sico
INS
Hatz
BIG
tabseN
tiziaN
XANTARES
syrsoN
k1to
mousesports
ropz
karrigan
frozen
Bymas
acoR
Virtus.pro
buster
qikert
Jame
SANJI
YEKINDAR
Gambit Esports
nafany
sh1ro
interz
Ax1Le
Hobbit
Cloud9
floppy
ALEX
mezii
es3tag
Xeppaa
Team Spirit
somedieyoung
chopper
mir
magixx
degster
Movistar Riders
mopoz
ALEX
steel
shokz
smooya
Wisła Kraków
SZPERO
hades
jedqr
ponczek
Goofy
IEM Katowice 2021: Placements & Prize Breakdown
The $1 million prize pool will be split between all 24 teams, including the ones that fail to make it to the Group Stage. The first-place team earns the lion’s share, of course, taking home $400,000. ○