Pop Flash: Is m0NESY the next s1mple?! | IEM Katowice Review

The Pop Flash crew of Semmler, Richard Lewis, and Thorin are back after FaZe Clan claimed the IEM Katowice trophy, but it was G2’s Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov who stole the show after the dust settled.

While Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen led FaZe to an epic 1st-place run, there were plenty of highlights from other players in and out of the server. CSGO’s biggest star Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev cemented his legacy as an esports GOAT with a powerful message of peace amid real-world events.

There’s plenty that the Pop Flash crew had to go over in their IEM Katowice review as we look ahead to ESL Pro League, including just how bright moNESY’s future is.

