ESL Pro League Season 15: streams, schedule, teams

The 15th iteration of the ESL Pro League is almost upon us, with 24 of the best teams in the world fighting it out for $823,000 in prize money. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

With IEM Katowice in the rearview mirror, ESL is preparing to host its next tournament, the biannual Pro League, featuring some of the best teams on the planet.

ESL Pro League 15 was initially due to be held in Malta, but the organizers have since decided to move the tournament to a studio location in Cologne.

With the Major cycle underway, there haven’t been many changes among top teams in recent weeks – meaning that most of the lineups are unchanged from Katowice. Two of the exceptions are MOUZ and FaZe, who had to field stand-ins in Poland due to the tournament’s health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, question marks are still hanging over teams like NIP, Fnatic and BIG, who may still undergo minor changes ahead of the event.

ESL Pro League 15: Schedule & Results

The 24 participating sides have been split into four groups of six teams, who will face off in best-of-three matches. The group winners will move on to the quarter-finals, while the second and third-placed teams will advance to the first round of the playoffs.

In the single-elimination bracket, all matches will be played in a best-of-three format with the exception of the grand final, which will be a best-of-five showdown.

Group Stage (March 9 to April 3)

Group A – March 9-13

Placement Team Record Points 1 G2 Esports – – 2 NIP – – 3 Entropiq – – 4 Fnatic – – 5 MOUZ – – 6 LookingForOrg – –

Day 1: March 9

Match PT ET GMT G2 vs LookingForOrg 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Entropiq vs MOUZ 7AM 10AM 3PM NIP vs Fnatic 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2: March 10

Match PT ET GMT MOUZ vs G2 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM NIP vs Entropiq 7AM 10AM 3PM Fnatic vs LookingForOrg 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3: March 11

Match PT ET GMT NIP vs MOUZ 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Entropiq vs LookingForOrg 7AM 10AM 3PM G2 vs Fnatic 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4: March 12

Match PT ET GMT NIP vs LookingForOrg 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Fnatic vs MOUZ 7AM 10AM 3PM G2 vs Entropiq 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5: March 13

Match PT ET GMT G2 vs NIP 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM Fnatic vs Entropiq 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM MOUZ vs LookingForOrg 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Group B – March 16-20

Placement Team Record Points 1 Vitality – – 2 Virtus.pro – – 3 FaZe Clan – – 4 FURIA – – 5 ENCE – – 6 Sprout – –

Day 1: March 16

Match PT ET GMT Vitality vs Sprout 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM FaZe vs ENCE 7AM 10AM 3PM Virtus.pro vs FURIA 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2: March 17

Match PT ET GMT Vitality vs ENCE 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM FURIA vs Sprout 7AM 10AM 3PM Virtus.pro vs FaZe 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3: March 18

Match PT ET GMT Vitality vs FURIA 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Virtus.pro vs ENCE 7AM 10AM 3PM FaZe vs Sprout 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4: March 19

Match PT ET GMT FURIA vs ENCE 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Virtus.pro vs Sprout 7AM 10AM 3PM Vitality vs FaZe 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5: March 20

Match PT ET GMT Vitality vs Virtus.pro 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM FaZe vs FURIA 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM ENCE vs Sprout 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Group C – March 23-27

Placement Team Record Points 1 Gambit – – 2 Team Liquid – – 3 GODSENT – – 4 BIG – – 5 Movistar Riders – – 6 Party Astronauts – –

Day 1: March 23

Match PT ET GMT Gambit vs Party Astronauts 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM GODSENT vs Movistar Riders 7AM 10AM 3PM Liquid vs BIG 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2: March 24

Match PT ET GMT Gambit vs Movistar Riders 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM BIG vs Party Astronauts 7AM 10AM 3PM Liquid vs GODSENT 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3: March 25

Match PT ET GMT BIG vs Gambit 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Liquid vs Movistar Riders 7AM 10AM 3PM Party Astronauts vs GODSENT 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4: March 26

Match PT ET GMT BIG vs Movistar Riders 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Liquid vs Party Astronauts 7AM 10AM 3PM Gambit vs GODSENT 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5: March 27

Match PT ET GMT Gambit vs Liquid 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM BIG vs GODSENT 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM Movistar Riders vs Party Astronauts 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Group D – March 30-April 3

Placement Team Record Points 1 NAVI – – 2 Heroic – – 3 Astralis – – 4 Complexity – – 5 Evil Geniuses – – 6 AGO – –

Day 1: March 30

Match PT ET GMT NAVI vs AGO 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Complexity vs Heroic 7AM 10AM 3PM Astralis vs Evil Geniuses 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2: March 31

Match PT ET GMT AGO vs Complexity 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Heroic vs Astralis 7AM 10AM 3PM NAVI vs Evil Geniuses 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3: April 1

Match PT ET GMT Astralis vs AGO 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Heroic vs Evil Geniuses 7AM 10AM 3PM NAVI vs Complexity 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4: April 2

Match PT ET GMT Heroic vs AGO 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Complexity vs Evil Geniuses 7AM 10AM 3PM Astralis vs NAVI 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5: April 3

Match PT ET GMT Heroic vs NAVI 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM Astralis vs Complexity 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM Evil Geniuses vs AGO 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Playoffs – April 4-10

Schedule TBA

ESL Pro League 15: Prize distribution

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD $175,000 2 TBD $70,000 3-4 TBD $35,000 TBD 5-8 TBD $17,500 TBD TBD TBD 9-12 TBD $12,000 TBD TBD TBD 13-16 TBD $9,000 TBD TBD TBD 17-20 TBD $7,500 TBD TBD TBD 21-24 TBD $6,000 TBD TBD TBD

ESL Pro League 15: All qualified teams

Of the 24 teams attending this ESL Pro League season, 14 were invited as part of the Louve Agreement, which was recently extended through 2025.

Four other teams booked slots through their placing in ESL’s world ranking, while the remaining six earned their way into the tournament via ESEA Premier and the EPL Conference.

There are doubts about the attendance of both Virtus.pro and Gambit after ESL announced on March 2 that it would not allow Russian-based organizations to be represented in the tournament in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In order to attend the event, these two teams must play under a neutral name and will not be able to represent their country, organization or sponsors. Neither Virtus.pro nor Gambit has commented on the ruling as of yet.

Team Region Players Astralis Europe gla1ve, Xyp9x, blameF, k0nfig, Farlig BIG Europe tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, faveN Complexity NA JT, FaNg, floppy, Grim, junior ENCE Europe Snappi, Spinx, dycha, hades, Maden Evil Geniuses NA Brehze, CeRq, automatic, RUSH, Stewie2K FaZe Clan Europe rain, broky, karrigan, ropz, Twistzz Fnatic Europe ALEX, KRIMZ, Brollan, mezii, regali FURIA SA yuurih, KSCERATO, arT, drop, saffee G2 Esports Europe JACKZ, huNter-, NiKo, Aleksib, m0NESY MOUZ Europe frozen, Bymas, dexter, torzsi, NBK NAVI CIS s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, b1t, Perfecto NIP Europe REZ, Plopski, hampus, es3tag, phzy Team Liquid NA EliGE, NAF, oSee, shox, nitr0 Team Vitality Europe apEX, ZywOo, misutaa, Magisk, dupreeh Gambit Esports CIS nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, HObbit Heroic Europe cadiaN, stavn, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush Virtus.pro CIS Qikert, buster, Jame, YEKINDAR, FL1T Entropiq CIS El1an, Lack1, NickelBack, Krad, Forester AGO Europe Furlan, leman, F1KU, Grashog, kRaSnaL Party Astronauts NA ben1337, PwnAlone, djay, Jonji, ptr LookingForOrg Oceania sterling, Liki, SaVage, apoc, HaZR Movistar Riders Europe ALEX, mopoz, DeathZz, dav1g, SunPayus GODSENT SA TACO, latto, felps, b4rtiN, dumau Sprout Europe Spiidi, slaxz, raalz, Staehr, Marix

