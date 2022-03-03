 ESL Pro League Season 15: streams, schedule, teams - Dexerto
ESL Pro League Season 15: streams, schedule, teams

Published: 3/Mar/2022 16:30 Updated: 3/Mar/2022 16:42

by Luís Mira
ESL

ESL Pro League

The 15th iteration of the ESL Pro League is almost upon us, with 24 of the best teams in the world fighting it out for $823,000 in prize money. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

With IEM Katowice in the rearview mirror, ESL is preparing to host its next tournament, the biannual Pro League, featuring some of the best teams on the planet.

ESL Pro League 15 was initially due to be held in Malta, but the organizers have since decided to move the tournament to a studio location in Cologne.

João Ferreira/Dexerto
IEM Katowice runners-up G2 are one of the favorites for ESL Pro League

With the Major cycle underway, there haven’t been many changes among top teams in recent weeks – meaning that most of the lineups are unchanged from Katowice. Two of the exceptions are MOUZ and FaZe, who had to field stand-ins in Poland due to the tournament’s health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, question marks are still hanging over teams like NIP, Fnatic and BIG, who may still undergo minor changes ahead of the event.

ESL Pro League 15: Schedule & Results

The 24 participating sides have been split into four groups of six teams, who will face off in best-of-three matches. The group winners will move on to the quarter-finals, while the second and third-placed teams will advance to the first round of the playoffs.

In the single-elimination bracket, all matches will be played in a best-of-three format with the exception of the grand final, which will be a best-of-five showdown.

Group Stage (March 9 to April 3)

Group A – March 9-13

Placement Team Record Points
1 G2 Esports
2 NIP
3 Entropiq
4 Fnatic
5 MOUZ
6 LookingForOrg

Day 1: March 9

Match PT ET GMT
G2 vs LookingForOrg 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Entropiq vs MOUZ 7AM 10AM 3PM
NIP vs Fnatic 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2: March 10

Match PT ET GMT
MOUZ vs G2 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
NIP vs Entropiq 7AM 10AM 3PM
Fnatic vs LookingForOrg 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3: March 11

Match PT ET GMT
NIP vs MOUZ 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Entropiq vs LookingForOrg 7AM 10AM 3PM
G2 vs Fnatic 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4: March 12

Match PT ET GMT
NIP vs LookingForOrg 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Fnatic vs MOUZ 7AM 10AM 3PM
G2 vs Entropiq 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5: March 13

Match PT ET GMT
G2 vs NIP 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM
Fnatic vs Entropiq 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM
MOUZ vs LookingForOrg 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Group B – March 16-20

Placement Team Record Points
1 Vitality
2 Virtus.pro
3 FaZe Clan
4 FURIA
5 ENCE
6 Sprout

Day 1: March 16

Match PT ET GMT
Vitality vs Sprout 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
FaZe vs ENCE 7AM 10AM 3PM
Virtus.pro vs FURIA 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2: March 17

Match PT ET GMT
Vitality vs ENCE 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
FURIA vs Sprout 7AM 10AM 3PM
Virtus.pro vs FaZe 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3: March 18

Match PT ET GMT
Vitality vs FURIA 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Virtus.pro vs ENCE 7AM 10AM 3PM
FaZe vs Sprout 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4: March 19

Match PT ET GMT
FURIA vs ENCE 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Virtus.pro vs Sprout 7AM 10AM 3PM
Vitality vs FaZe 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5: March 20

Match PT ET GMT
Vitality vs Virtus.pro 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM
FaZe vs FURIA 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM
ENCE vs Sprout 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Group C – March 23-27

Placement Team Record Points
1 Gambit
2 Team Liquid
3 GODSENT
4 BIG
5 Movistar Riders
6 Party Astronauts

Day 1: March 23

Match PT ET GMT
Gambit vs Party Astronauts 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
GODSENT vs Movistar Riders 7AM 10AM 3PM
Liquid vs BIG 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2: March 24

Match PT ET GMT
Gambit vs Movistar Riders 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
BIG vs Party Astronauts 7AM 10AM 3PM
Liquid vs GODSENT 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3: March 25

Match PT ET GMT
BIG vs Gambit 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Liquid vs Movistar Riders 7AM 10AM 3PM
Party Astronauts vs GODSENT 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4: March 26

Match PT ET GMT
BIG vs Movistar Riders 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Liquid vs Party Astronauts 7AM 10AM 3PM
Gambit vs GODSENT 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5: March 27

Match PT ET GMT
Gambit vs Liquid 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM
BIG vs GODSENT 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM
Movistar Riders vs Party Astronauts 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Group D – March 30-April 3

Placement Team Record Points
1 NAVI
2 Heroic
3 Astralis
4 Complexity
5 Evil Geniuses
6 AGO

Day 1: March 30

Match PT ET GMT
NAVI vs AGO 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Complexity vs Heroic 7AM 10AM 3PM
Astralis vs Evil Geniuses 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 2: March 31

Match PT ET GMT
AGO vs Complexity 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Heroic vs Astralis 7AM 10AM 3PM
NAVI vs Evil Geniuses 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 3: April 1

Match PT ET GMT
Astralis vs AGO 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Heroic vs Evil Geniuses 7AM 10AM 3PM
NAVI vs Complexity 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4: April 2

Match PT ET GMT
Heroic vs AGO 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM
Complexity vs Evil Geniuses 7AM 10AM 3PM
Astralis vs NAVI 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5: April 3

Match PT ET GMT
Heroic vs NAVI 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM
Astralis vs Complexity 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM
Evil Geniuses vs AGO 12:30PM 3:30PM 6:30PM

Playoffs – April 4-10

Schedule TBA

ESL Pro League 15: Prize distribution

Placement Team Prize Money (USD)
1 TBD $175,000
2 TBD $70,000
3-4 TBD $35,000
TBD
5-8 TBD $17,500
TBD
TBD
TBD
9-12 TBD $12,000
TBD
TBD
TBD
13-16 TBD $9,000
TBD
TBD
TBD
17-20 TBD $7,500
TBD
TBD
TBD
21-24 TBD $6,000
TBD
TBD
TBD

ESL Pro League 15: All qualified teams

Of the 24 teams attending this ESL Pro League season, 14 were invited as part of the Louve Agreement, which was recently extended through 2025.

Four other teams booked slots through their placing in ESL’s world ranking, while the remaining six earned their way into the tournament via ESEA Premier and the EPL Conference.

João Ferreira/Dexerto
Gambit’s attendance remains in doubt after ESL banned Russian-based organizations

There are doubts about the attendance of both Virtus.pro and Gambit after ESL announced on March 2 that it would not allow Russian-based organizations to be represented in the tournament in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In order to attend the event, these two teams must play under a neutral name and will not be able to represent their country, organization or sponsors. Neither Virtus.pro nor Gambit has commented on the ruling as of yet.

Team Region Players
Astralis Europe gla1ve, Xyp9x, blameF, k0nfig, Farlig
BIG Europe tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, faveN
Complexity NA JT, FaNg, floppy, Grim, junior
ENCE Europe Snappi, Spinx, dycha, hades, Maden
Evil Geniuses NA Brehze, CeRq, automatic, RUSH, Stewie2K
FaZe Clan Europe rain, broky, karrigan, ropz, Twistzz
Fnatic Europe ALEX, KRIMZ, Brollan, mezii, regali
FURIA SA yuurih, KSCERATO, arT, drop, saffee
G2 Esports Europe JACKZ, huNter-, NiKo, Aleksib, m0NESY
MOUZ Europe frozen, Bymas, dexter, torzsi, NBK
NAVI CIS s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, b1t, Perfecto
NIP Europe REZ, Plopski, hampus, es3tag, phzy
Team Liquid NA EliGE, NAF, oSee, shox, nitr0
Team Vitality Europe apEX, ZywOo, misutaa, Magisk, dupreeh
Gambit Esports CIS nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, HObbit
Heroic Europe cadiaN, stavn, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
Virtus.pro CIS Qikert, buster, Jame, YEKINDAR, FL1T
Entropiq CIS El1an, Lack1, NickelBack, Krad, Forester
AGO Europe Furlan, leman, F1KU, Grashog, kRaSnaL
Party Astronauts NA ben1337, PwnAlone, djay, Jonji, ptr
LookingForOrg Oceania sterling, Liki, SaVage, apoc, HaZR
Movistar Riders Europe ALEX, mopoz, DeathZz, dav1g, SunPayus
GODSENT SA TACO, latto, felps, b4rtiN, dumau
Sprout Europe Spiidi, slaxz, raalz, Staehr, Marix

