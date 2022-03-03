ESL Pro League Season 15: streams, schedule, teams

The 15th iteration of the ESL Pro League is almost upon us, with 24 of the best teams in the world fighting it out for $823,000 in prize money. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.
With IEM Katowice in the rearview mirror, ESL is preparing to host its next tournament, the biannual Pro League, featuring some of the best teams on the planet.
ESL Pro League 15 was initially due to be held in Malta, but the organizers have since decided to move the tournament to a studio location in Cologne.
With the Major cycle underway, there haven’t been many changes among top teams in recent weeks – meaning that most of the lineups are unchanged from Katowice. Two of the exceptions are MOUZ and FaZe, who had to field stand-ins in Poland due to the tournament’s health and safety protocols.
Meanwhile, question marks are still hanging over teams like NIP, Fnatic and BIG, who may still undergo minor changes ahead of the event.
ESL Pro League 15: Schedule & Results
The 24 participating sides have been split into four groups of six teams, who will face off in best-of-three matches. The group winners will move on to the quarter-finals, while the second and third-placed teams will advance to the first round of the playoffs.
In the single-elimination bracket, all matches will be played in a best-of-three format with the exception of the grand final, which will be a best-of-five showdown.
Group Stage (March 9 to April 3)
Group A – March 9-13
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|Points
|1
|G2 Esports
|–
|–
|2
|NIP
|–
|–
|3
|Entropiq
|–
|–
|4
|Fnatic
|–
|–
|5
|MOUZ
|–
|–
|6
|LookingForOrg
|–
|–
Day 1: March 9
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|G2 vs LookingForOrg
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Entropiq vs MOUZ
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|NIP vs Fnatic
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 2: March 10
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|MOUZ vs G2
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|NIP vs Entropiq
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Fnatic vs LookingForOrg
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 3: March 11
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|NIP vs MOUZ
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Entropiq vs LookingForOrg
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|G2 vs Fnatic
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 4: March 12
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|NIP vs LookingForOrg
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Fnatic vs MOUZ
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|G2 vs Entropiq
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 5: March 13
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|G2 vs NIP
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|Fnatic vs Entropiq
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|MOUZ vs LookingForOrg
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Group B – March 16-20
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|Points
|1
|Vitality
|–
|–
|2
|Virtus.pro
|–
|–
|3
|FaZe Clan
|–
|–
|4
|FURIA
|–
|–
|5
|ENCE
|–
|–
|6
|Sprout
|–
|–
Day 1: March 16
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Vitality vs Sprout
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|FaZe vs ENCE
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Virtus.pro vs FURIA
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 2: March 17
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Vitality vs ENCE
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|FURIA vs Sprout
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Virtus.pro vs FaZe
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 3: March 18
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Vitality vs FURIA
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Virtus.pro vs ENCE
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|FaZe vs Sprout
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 4: March 19
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|FURIA vs ENCE
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Virtus.pro vs Sprout
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Vitality vs FaZe
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 5: March 20
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Vitality vs Virtus.pro
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|FaZe vs FURIA
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|ENCE vs Sprout
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Group C – March 23-27
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|Points
|1
|Gambit
|–
|–
|2
|Team Liquid
|–
|–
|3
|GODSENT
|–
|–
|4
|BIG
|–
|–
|5
|Movistar Riders
|–
|–
|6
|Party Astronauts
|–
|–
Day 1: March 23
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Gambit vs Party Astronauts
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|GODSENT vs Movistar Riders
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Liquid vs BIG
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 2: March 24
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Gambit vs Movistar Riders
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|BIG vs Party Astronauts
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Liquid vs GODSENT
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 3: March 25
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|BIG vs Gambit
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Liquid vs Movistar Riders
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Party Astronauts vs GODSENT
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 4: March 26
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|BIG vs Movistar Riders
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Liquid vs Party Astronauts
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Gambit vs GODSENT
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 5: March 27
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Gambit vs Liquid
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|BIG vs GODSENT
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|Movistar Riders vs Party Astronauts
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Group D – March 30-April 3
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|Points
|1
|NAVI
|–
|–
|2
|Heroic
|–
|–
|3
|Astralis
|–
|–
|4
|Complexity
|–
|–
|5
|Evil Geniuses
|–
|–
|6
|AGO
|–
|–
Day 1: March 30
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|NAVI vs AGO
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Complexity vs Heroic
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Astralis vs Evil Geniuses
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 2: March 31
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|AGO vs Complexity
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Heroic vs Astralis
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|NAVI vs Evil Geniuses
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 3: April 1
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Astralis vs AGO
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Heroic vs Evil Geniuses
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|NAVI vs Complexity
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 4: April 2
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Heroic vs AGO
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Complexity vs Evil Geniuses
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Astralis vs NAVI
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 5: April 3
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Heroic vs NAVI
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|Astralis vs Complexity
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
|Evil Geniuses vs AGO
|12:30PM
|3:30PM
|6:30PM
Playoffs – April 4-10
Schedule TBA
ESL Pro League 15: Prize distribution
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|TBD
|$175,000
|2
|TBD
|$70,000
|3-4
|TBD
|$35,000
|TBD
|5-8
|TBD
|$17,500
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|9-12
|TBD
|$12,000
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|13-16
|TBD
|$9,000
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|17-20
|TBD
|$7,500
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|21-24
|TBD
|$6,000
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
ESL Pro League 15: All qualified teams
Of the 24 teams attending this ESL Pro League season, 14 were invited as part of the Louve Agreement, which was recently extended through 2025.
Four other teams booked slots through their placing in ESL’s world ranking, while the remaining six earned their way into the tournament via ESEA Premier and the EPL Conference.
There are doubts about the attendance of both Virtus.pro and Gambit after ESL announced on March 2 that it would not allow Russian-based organizations to be represented in the tournament in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In order to attend the event, these two teams must play under a neutral name and will not be able to represent their country, organization or sponsors. Neither Virtus.pro nor Gambit has commented on the ruling as of yet.
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Astralis
|Europe
|gla1ve, Xyp9x, blameF, k0nfig, Farlig
|BIG
|Europe
|tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, faveN
|Complexity
|NA
|JT, FaNg, floppy, Grim, junior
|ENCE
|Europe
|Snappi, Spinx, dycha, hades, Maden
|Evil Geniuses
|NA
|Brehze, CeRq, automatic, RUSH, Stewie2K
|FaZe Clan
|Europe
|rain, broky, karrigan, ropz, Twistzz
|Fnatic
|Europe
|ALEX, KRIMZ, Brollan, mezii, regali
|FURIA
|SA
|yuurih, KSCERATO, arT, drop, saffee
|G2 Esports
|Europe
|JACKZ, huNter-, NiKo, Aleksib, m0NESY
|MOUZ
|Europe
|frozen, Bymas, dexter, torzsi, NBK
|NAVI
|CIS
|s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, b1t, Perfecto
|NIP
|Europe
|REZ, Plopski, hampus, es3tag, phzy
|Team Liquid
|NA
|EliGE, NAF, oSee, shox, nitr0
|Team Vitality
|Europe
|apEX, ZywOo, misutaa, Magisk, dupreeh
|Gambit Esports
|CIS
|nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, HObbit
|Heroic
|Europe
|cadiaN, stavn, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
|Virtus.pro
|CIS
|Qikert, buster, Jame, YEKINDAR, FL1T
|Entropiq
|CIS
|El1an, Lack1, NickelBack, Krad, Forester
|AGO
|Europe
|Furlan, leman, F1KU, Grashog, kRaSnaL
|Party Astronauts
|NA
|ben1337, PwnAlone, djay, Jonji, ptr
|LookingForOrg
|Oceania
|sterling, Liki, SaVage, apoc, HaZR
|Movistar Riders
|Europe
|ALEX, mopoz, DeathZz, dav1g, SunPayus
|GODSENT
|SA
|TACO, latto, felps, b4rtiN, dumau
|Sprout
|Europe
|Spiidi, slaxz, raalz, Staehr, Marix