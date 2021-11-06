“NAVI are destined to win!” SPUNJ, Maniac Interview | PGL CSGO Major

The PGL Stockholm Major has delivered exciting matchups so far in CSGO’s first LAN in years that casters SPUNJ and Maniac still think will set up NAVI’s eventual championship.

Teams on both sides of the PGL playoff bracket have been showing masterclass performances so far in the Major. Heroic, Gambit and G2 Esports are looking to play spoiler for what many believe to be NAVI’s event to win.

Every team has reached top form going into the final days of the PGL Major as the final contestants clash for the prestigious title and its top prize of $1,000,000.

Advertisement

Discover more: “The Only Team That Can Beat NAVI Is Gambit” PGL CSGO Major