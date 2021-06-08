How Team Vitality's ZywOo problem is holding them back - Dexerto

Team Vitality’s Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut has been a dominant force in CSGO, but the team as a whole has been struggling – and there could be an obvious reason as to why.

The french CSGO star is far-and-away one of the most impactful players we’ve seen aside from Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, but Vitality hasn’t been able to advance far into events.

Teams are starting to figure out the French Phenom, and his team’s style of play could be a detriment to their one-man-army, ZywOo.

Vitality will have a hard time against the better CSGO teams, and will have to figure out a new game plan to resolve their troubled ways.

