How CSGO’s ‘Chosen One’ Rose to Greatness: The Making of ZywOo

Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut has climbed the Counter-Strike ladder to become one of the game’s all-time greats. However, the 21-year-old still has a long career ahead of him on Vitality with his best yet to come.

ZywOo is the soft-spoken AWPer with few words, but on the CS:GO server he is ruthless. Coming into the public forefront after dominating a showmatch at the London Major, he soon became the lifeblood of Vitality’s CS:GO roster, leading a revolution in French Counter-Strike.

The phenom sat down with Matthew ‘Sadokist’ Trivett for Dexerto to talk about his incredible career, from cheating accusations to becoming one of the world’s best.

