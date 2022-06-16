Dignitas announces departure from CS for the “foreseeable future”

Dignitas have announced that the esports organization is leaving Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and that they will not be competing in the esport for the “foreseeable future.”

The move was leaked hours prior to the official announcement from Dignitas by their CS coach Faruk ‘pita’ Pita on Twitter. The coach tweeted that Dignitas informed him that they were leaving CS and that he had been released from his contract.

The organization said that its players and coaches have also been released from their contracts and can explore other opportunities.

“We’ll be cheering on our former players and the continued success of CS:GO from the sideline for now and continue to be fans of one of the greatest esports,” the announcement said.

The last event the team competed in was the European RMR for the 2022 PGL Major Antwerp were the squad bombed out in the group stage.

On May 10, a few weeks after their failed attempt to make the Major, Dignitas announced that all of their CS players were available for transfer while they “revised” their roster.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll be evaluating our future in CS:GO in hopes of building a compelling roster that will compete for titles,” Dignitas said in a statement.

Varius people working for Dignitas with the Counter-Strike team have announced their departure from the organization in the past few days including their videographer and social media coordinator.

The organization also announced on May 12 that their women’s team, Dignitas Female, will compete primarily in Valorant and not in Counter-Strike going forward.

Dignitas have been in the esport since 2004 and exited it once before back in 2018 before rejoining in 2020.

In that time, Dig’s best finishes have been top four placements at ESL One: Cologne in 2014 and the ESL Major Series One Katowice in the same year.