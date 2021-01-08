CSGO legend Flusha benched by Fnatic amid new roster rumors

Fnatic have officially dropped team veteran Robin ‘⁠flusha⁠’ Rönnquist from the active roster to open a spot that will be used to “rejuvenate the team for the 2021 season.”

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s esport scene has seen some pretty eyebrow-raising transfers in the last few months — with legends moving on and new blood stepping up in their place, and super teams being born.

In recent weeks, rumors have been swirling around Fnatic’s all-Swedish roster, and what their next step would be — including a rumor from Jared ‘Dekay’ Lewis that caught fans off-guard as it partnered Flusha with former Major winner Tim ‘Autimatic’ Ta and ENCE’s Miikka ‘suNny’ Kemppi.

Now, it looks like that rumor could be set to come to fruition as Flusha now says goodbye to Fnatic for the third time in his CS:GO career.

Fnatic confirmed the news on January 8, noting that they’d be using the spot vacated by the Counter-Strike legend to “rejuvenate the team” ahead of the 2021 season getting underway.

As previously mentioned, the departure brings to an end Flusha’s third stint with Fnatic. He initially joined the side in late 2013 and found his way back there twice more over the years, bringing unprecedented levels of success to the organization.

During his most recent stint, Fnatic won DreamHack Masters Malmö and ESL Pro League Season 11 Europe, briefly becoming a powerhouse in European CS:GO once again, a happy flashback to their glory days. Though, struggles in Flashpoint, BLAST, and other events brought about the rumors of a split.

Fnatic CS:GO — Roster Update Robin "@flusha" Rönnquist has been transferred to the inactive roster of our CS:GO team, allowing him to explore his options and discuss offers with other teams. — FNATIC (@FNATIC) January 8, 2021

As for who might take his spot, Dekay’s initial report suggested that Swedish rising talent Jack “Jackinho” Ström Mattson was in talks with Fnatic, but nothing has been announced just yet.

In terms of what Flusha will do next, his departure adds further fuel to the fire that he’ll be joining Autimatic and suNny as a trio, looking for two others to join them, as well as a team to represent.