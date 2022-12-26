Top 30 highest earning CSGO pros of all time

Ross joined Dexerto in 2017 as a CSGO and Call of Duty writer after completing his History degree. Since then, he has progressed through the ranks to become the Acting Head of Editorial at Dexerto but failed in his mission to become a Counter-Strike pro. Maybe it's time to retire and give Valorant a try. Contact: ross.deason@dexerto.com

With another CS:GO Major in the bag, we’ve updated the highest-earning CSGO pro players of all time. While Danish players still dominate the top spots when it comes to earnings, other stars are surging behind them to cut the lead.

Back in 2018, Astralis stars Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz, Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen and Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth became the first CS:GO stars to ever break the $1 million threshold in prize money won.

Read More: Top 20 highest earning Valorant pros of all time

Since then, they have been joined by countless other players in the millionaires’ club, which now features as many as 23 members.

Astralis have given up their stranglehold on every tournament, and their dominant lineup is no longer around, as dupreeh and Magisk try to create a new dynasty with Vitality. However, four of those five players still dominate the list of the highest-earning stars in the game.

Article continues after ad

23 players have now broken $1 million each

While Astralis were the first to break the $1 million ceiling, there are now 23 players in the millionaires’ club. This includes the core of the old SK-Luminosity squad, as well as four of NAVI’s players. Nineteen-year-old Valeriy ‘b1t’ Vakhovskiy, a full-fledged NAVI player for little over a year, surpassed the $1 million mark after the IEM Rio Major.

João Ferreira/Dexerto NiKo is one of the latest additions to CS:GO’s millionaires’ club

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev broke into the top five in the ranking following NAVI’s quarter-final finish in ESL Pro League 15, leapfrogging Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In October 2022, dupreeh became the first CS:GO player to break the $2 million mark in tournament winnings when he won ESL Pro League 16 in Malta. That event also saw Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire become the 20th player to enter CS:GO’s millionaires’ club.

Article continues after ad

In the final weeks of 2022, three new players surpassed $1 million in career earnings: NAVI’s Valeriy ‘b1t’ Vakhovskiy, G2 Esports’ Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač, and Team Liquid’s Nick ‘nitr0’ Cannella.

Who is the richest CS:GO player of all time?

dupreeh has taken over former Astralis teammate Xyp9x as CS:GO’s highest earner of all time in prize money. And given Astralis’ struggles, the 29-year-old Dane’s grip on the top spot is tightening as he is now more than $40,000 ahead of the ‘Clutch Minister’.

Helena Kristiansson/ESL Gaming via ESPAT s1mple is the only non-Danish player in the top 5

s1mple is the only non-Danish player in the top five. The Ukrainian superstar walked into this elite list in large part thanks to NAVI’s success in 2021, when the team won a series of international titles, including the PGL Stockholm Major. NAVI remains one of the strongest sides in the CS:GO scene in 2022, despite the loss of boombl4, with a number of top-two finishes and a BLAST Premier title since the start of the year.

Article continues after ad

The top 30 highest-earning CS:GO pros on December 26, 2022, via esportsearnings.com, can be found below. This post will be updated after every major CS:GO event.

Top 30 Richest CS:GO Players in Prize Money – Updated December 26, 2022