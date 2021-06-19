Best CSGO Major plays ever | s1mple’s falling AWP and more

CSGO Majors have a rich history of incredible highlights from the world’s best players. Here’s some of the best moments throughout the years from stars like s1mple, stewie2k, and more.

Legendary CS player Snax left his mark on ESL Major Series One Katowice in 2014 against Ninjas in Pyjamas. Similar to a play by s1mple in 2016 that literally left his mark on Cache after his iconic play with a falling AWP sent the crowd into hysterics.

As we look forward to a CSGO LAN Major in 2021, fans will look forward to more entries in the game’s long history of stellar plays.

