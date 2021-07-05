Are Heroic ready to conquer CSGO’s best team?

IEM Cologne 2021 is officially upon us, and everyone, including Heroic, is thinking the exact same thing: how do you beat the world’s best team, Gambit?

Heroic and Gambit are, for the moment, the two teams displaying the best aim and tactics of all major orgs, at least according to the stats.

Both teams have already qualified for Cologne, but we’ll have to see if they can both qualify for the playoffs to have the chance of playing one another. Considering any member of Heroic or Gambit is capable of fragging out, we’d say there’s a pretty good chance of that happening.

