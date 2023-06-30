Counter-Strike 2 June 30 patch notes: Nuke & Office added, Casual game mode, more

Counter-Strike 2’s June 30 patch notes have arrived, as Nuke and Office have been added as playable maps, alongside the addition of a Casual game mode, plenty of bug fixes, and more.

As Counter-Strike 2 gears up for a Summer release this year, the game’s closed beta has been met with a plethora of new updates polishing the game as its release date seemingly draws near.

And as more players slowly get invited into the closed beta, Valve has been adding new features, bug fixes, and with this patch, even new maps and a Casual mode for non-competitive players.

So here is all you need to know about the June 30 patch notes.

Counter-Strike 2 June 30 patch notes

Gameplay

Added Casual game mode.

Shooting

Fixed rare cases where bullets would not follow spray pattern.

Maps

Added Nuke to Deathmatch, Casual, and Competitive game modes.

Added Office to Deathmatch and Casual game modes.

Removed Mirage.

Audio

Added distance effects to all positional sound sources.

Improvements to 3D sound processing.

General mix tweaks and improvements.

Fixed bug where sometimes sounds would not respect the occlusion values of surrounding geometry resulting in sources appearing closer than what they were.

Fixed missing low frequencies at certain distances away from sound sources such as grenades and weapon fire.

Fixed a bug where some sounds would be slightly louder or quieter depending on the listeners orientation.

Added music cues to Match Accept and Loading screens.

Added unique audio occlusion layer to help with vertical sound positioning in Nuke.

Animation

Grenades can now be inspected.

Improved healthshot animations.

Improved inspect behavior for various weapons.

Movement

Fixed cases of unintended slow crouch/uncrouch.

Bunny hopping feel should now closely match CSGO running at 128 tick.

Added convar sv_jump_spam_penalty_time to allow fine tuning of bunny hop feel.

The readout for cl_showpos has been enhanced to show the maximum speed of the last 3 seconds; this number is in parenthesis on the ‘vel’ line.

Players can no longer jump at the end of the warmup time.

Networking

Sending game delta frames is now asynchronous, reducing dedicated server main thread CPU usage, thus reducing probability of dropped ticks.

Misc