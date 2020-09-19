Death Note cosplayer stuns fans with captivating Misa look

Cosplayer Emmaraldcos has stunned fans of the anime Death Note on Instagram with a gorgeous recreation of up-and-coming model Misa Amane, capturing her gothic yet adorable aesthetic.

The manga Death Note pulled in a new wave of popularity after it was adapted into an anime in 2006. Its captivating thriller-like plot and morally gray characters made for fascinating viewing, its main characters L and Light providing a gripping personality duality.

But the primary female protagonist Misa Amane’s vibrant personality and stunning outfits have given cosplayers plenty of inspiration for recreating Kira’s number one fan.

In the show, Misa is an aspiring model, with a by and large cheerful personality but a horrifying past, all of which make for an interesting character that captivated fans.

One such fan is cosplayer Emmaraldcos, who set out to recreate one of Misa’s more gothic looks, putting a shinigami-spin on the usually innocent looking girl.

Her hair looks as if it has just been pulled from the animation itself, with the sleek blonde locks framing her face and blunt bangs that help Emulate Misa’s face shape exactly, topped off with a black ribbon.

Her layered necklaces and spiked choker give the perfect edge to the outgoing Misa, looking perfectly in place next to the fishnet gloves that cover her forearms, and make her black and green nail polish pop.

Her makeup is an artwork in and of itself, with the saturated blush on her nose and under her eyes illuminating that anime-like cuteness, but with the perfectly blended black eyeshadow balancing the look out and keeping its gothic roots.

Emmaraldcos puts her own unique spin on the eyeliner too, with intricate shapes hanging from the bottom lid that give her a certain otherworldly quality.

The post has now surpassed over 10,000 likes, with fans loving the perfect likeness, saying “my eyes have been blessed” and calling her cosplay “the perfect Misa.”