Pokemon cosplayer hides under a disguise as adorable Mimikyu

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral after sharing an incredible transformation into Gen VII monster Mimikyu. The artist's creative outfit will be sure to steal fans hearts as she brings the Sun & Moon character to life in the most adorable way.

Pokemon Sun & Moon made its debut in 2016, and introduced players to the tropical islands of Alola. The Gen VII title brought new monsters to the series such as the Ghost-type Mimikyu who disguises itself as a Pikachu.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the creepily adorable character with a unique costume that brings it to life like you've never seen before. Her perfect take on the 'mon is one of the best things fans will see all week.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes Mimikyu

The shy Ghost-type made its debut in Sun & Moon on the 3DS. Players were first introduced to the monster in an abandoned store. According to its lore, the creature doesn't want to be looked at, so it hides under a sheet that looks like Pikachu.

Bringing the character to life, cosplayer Rin 'musedreaming' shared her unique take on the seventh gen Pokemon on Instagram. The artist captured the monster's cloth-sack disguise in the form of a hoodie.

In the game, the ghost hides under its costume, which musedreaming adorably mirrors by wearing the hoodie over her head. The costume faithfully includes its crooked ears, as well as the scribbled on eyes and red cheeks.

On September 6, the cosplayer went viral on social media after showing off her unique costume, while posing next to an image of the Pokemon from the game. At the time of writing, the post has over 17k likes.

In another shot, Rin captures the creature's anxious and sad nature with facial expressions. Cosplaying as Pokemon can be difficult to pull off, but this is one of the most creative takes we've seen.

Sun and Moon released over four years ago, and got an Ultra edition a year later. Despite only being introduced in Gen VII, Mimikyu has quickly become a favorite in the community.

In 2019, the Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield on the Nintendo Switch. Fans of the shy Ghost 'mon can obtain him in the latest RPG – here's how.