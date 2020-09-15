Re:Zero cosplayer goes viral with magical take on Emilia

A cosplayer shared her stunning take on Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World's heroine, Emilia. The talented artist transformed into the half-elf in a viral video that brings the anime character to life like you've never seen before.

Re:Zero made its debut in 2016, and was an instant hit. Viewers around the world became captivated by its dark story about a boy who can come back to life after dying repeatedly.

After a four year hiatus, the show finally made its return in July. To celebrate its second season, a skilled cosplayer brought series lead Emilia to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Re:Zero cosplayer becomes real life Emilia

While much of the show focuses on Subaru Natsuki, the protagonist becomes intertwined with the half-elf Emilia after meeting her in season 1. The white-haired character becomes the center of the story when she becomes a candidate for the 42nd king of Lugnica.

Bringing her to life, prolific cosplayer 'mk_ays' shared a mind-blowing Re:Zero costume on Instagram. The artist perfectly captured the elf's look, re-creating her striking purple eyes and flowing silver braided hair.

Ays also faithfully created Emilia's signature outfit, which consists of a white dress with purple trimmings. She looks so much like the heroine, it's almost as if she has used her magic to warp out of the television screen.

The artist went viral on September 3 when she brought Emilia to life in a jaw-dropping video she uploaded to social media. The perfect depiction has over 37,000 views at the time of writing.

In another picture, the skilled cosplayer gave viewers a closer look into how much detail went into making the costume. This is easily one of the best takes we've seen on Re:Zero's half-elf.

After several delays, Re:Zero season 2 finally made its debut in July. The latest batch of episodes covers the next storyline in the light novel series written by Japanese author Tappei Nagatsuki.

Those wanting to watch the current arc can catch all episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation. Both sites also have season 1, making this the perfect time for newcomers to jump right in.