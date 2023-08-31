Wolverine and Ghost Rider just fused into Marvel’s scariest demon

Wolverine and Ghost Rider have been fused into the Hellverine

Wolverine and Ghost Rider’s macabre crossover adventure just took a shocking turn, fusing the two into the Hellverine.

Even though mutants have been exiled from Earth, the X-Men’s Wolverine still found time to sneak into a crossover. Wolverine/Ghost Rider: Weapons of Vengeance has been a fun jaunt, but the team-up pushed their partnership into brand-new territory.

The story revolves around a past failure of Wolverine and Ghost Rider’s coming back to haunt them. They let a child possessed by a demon escape years earlier, and now it’s returned on a path of bloody vengeance.

With the child hunting the few mutants remaining on Earth, Wolverine reluctantly teamed up with Ghost Rider to finish the job. Unfortunately, the two were captured, and now they’ve been turned into a terrifying new monstrosity.

Wolverine and Ghost Rider are fused into Hellverine by Weapon Plus

On the path for the child was Weapon Plus’ Hellfire Program, a spin-off of the government program that ran Weapon X and created Wolverine. Their goal is to turn the demonic powers of the boy into a weapon akin to Wolverine.

When Wolverine and Ghost Rider come knocking, the opportunity is too good to pass up. Weapon’s Plus leader, Father Pike, captures the two and fuses them into a hellish monstrosity: Hellverine.

Marvel Comics Hellverine hunts the mutants who have remained on Earth after exile.

With Wolverine and Ghost Rider’s powers combined, the Hellverine sets off on a singular mission: hunt the remaining mutants on Earth. It’s a terrifying prospect, considering the sheer power of the two fused into one powerful demonic being.

Hellverine won’t mark the first time Wolverine’s been possessed by a demonic being. An unnamed demon possessed his body during 2010’s Wolverine in Hell arc. Fandom has commonly referred to that character as Hellverine, though it doesn’t appear to have ever been an official name for the character.

The storyline wraps up next week in Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Omega, which promises to resolve the fate of Hellverine and reveal the mystery of Father Pike when it hits stands September 6. For more Wolverine and Marvel Comics news, make sure to follow all our coverage.